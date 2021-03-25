AstraZeneca updates efficacy reports for COVID-19 vaccine after results are questioned

The new results strengthen the scientific case for the embattled vaccine. But they may not repair the damage to AstraZeneca’s credibility after US health officials and independent monitors issued an extraordinary rebuke of the company for not counting some COVID-19 cases when it announced its initial findings this week.

The company said in a news release that its vaccine was 76% effective at preventing COVID-19. That is slightly lower than the efficacy number that the company announced earlier this week.

AstraZeneca reiterated Wednesday that its COVID-19 vaccine was very effective at preventing the disease, based on more recent data than was included when the company announced the interim results of its US clinical trial on Monday.

In a news release Wednesday, the company said complete results from its 32,000-person study showed that its vaccine was 76% effective. On Monday, the company said the vaccine appeared to be 79% effective, based on an interim look at 141 COVID-19 cases that had turned up among volunteers before Feb. 17. The latest finding was based on 190 trial participants who had gotten sick with COVID-19.

AstraZeneca said Wednesday that the vaccine was 100% effective in preventing severe disease and 85% effective in preventing COVID-19 in people over age 65.

When it unveiled its interim results Monday, AstraZeneca ignored dozens of recently confirmed COVID-19 cases that had cropped up in trial volunteers before mid-February.

In a letter to the company and federal officials, the independent monitoring board that was helping oversee the clinical trial issued an unusual reprimand of AstraZeneca for appearing to cherry-pick data to make its vaccine appear more effective.

“Decisions like this are what erode public trust in the scientific process,” the letter said. The members of the monitoring board wrote that their statistical modeling had found that the vaccine might have a lower efficacy rate — between 69% and 74% — if the COVID-19 cases in question were included in the analysis.

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases later disclosed the panel’s concerns via a public statement.

It was not clear why the monitoring board’s projection turned out to be lower than the figure in AstraZeneca’s complete results. The latest results could still change because there are still 14 possible COVID-19 cases that AstraZeneca representatives have not yet classified as actual cases.

Until they received the monitoring board’s letter, AstraZeneca executives weren’t aware that the panel expected them to include those cases in the results disclosed in their news release, according to a person familiar with the executives’ thinking.

The dust-up over AstraZeneca’s US trial results followed a safety scare in Europe that prompted more than a dozen countries to temporarily suspend use of the vaccine. Regulators in Europe said last week that a review had found the shot to be safe after a small number of people who had recently been inoculated developed blood clots and abnormal bleeding. The US trial did not turn up any signs of such safety problems.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.