MGM Springfield fined over underage gambling, drinking

During an online commission meeting Thursday, Loretta Lillios, its director of investigations and enforcement, said the casino “took immediate action on their own and they treated it very seriously” after discovering what had happened. Anyone under 21 years old is not allowed in the gaming areas of Massachusetts casinos.

The incidents, cited by the Massachusetts Gaming Commission, happened on Dec. 25, Dec. 31, and Jan. 20. MGM officials agreed to the penalty, the commission said.

State regulators have levied an $18,000 fine against the MGM Springfield casino, citing three recent incidents in which underage guests gambled at the facility — one of whom was also served alcohol.

Lillios also noted that the widespread wearing of masks may make it more difficult for staffers to spot underage people once they are on the floor. But she noted that they should have been stopped during the required ID check at the door.

“We respect the decision of the Massachusetts Gaming Commission and will continue to educate our customers to abide by our resort policy that minors under the age of 21 are restricted by law from being in the gaming area,” a spokeswoman for MGM’s parent company said in a statement. “We take these underage violations very seriously and have increased employee training and are continually evaluating and refining our security procedures.”

This is the second time since MGM Springfield opened in 2018 that it has been penalized by the commission for how it protects against underage gambling.

In 2019, regulators issued a $100,000 fine for “repeated noncompliance with provisions designed to protect and prevent underage persons from wagering or being in the gaming area and from consuming alcohol on the premises of the gaming establishment.”

At that time, the commission said it had documented dozens of incidents in which underage people were found to be on the gaming floor, including incidents in which those people drank alcohol or gambled.

Andy Rosen can be reached at andrew.rosen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @andyrosen.