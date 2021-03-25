Slaoui resigns from key job at Cambridge drug firm following GSK sexual harassment allegations

The announcement from Centessa follows an investigation conducted by pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline, which substantiated a claim that he sexually harassed an employee there several years ago . On Wednesday, GSK fired Slaoui from the board of a biotech that it holds a majority stake in.

Slaoui, the former head of Operation Warp Speed, was named chief scientific officer and adviser to Centessa just last month.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals, a Cambridge-based online conglomerate of 10 biotechs, said on Thursday that Moncef Slaoui would step down from his position at the company “effective immediately.”

“I would like to apologize unreservedly to the employee concerned and I am deeply sorry for any distress caused,” Slaoui said in a statement, acknowledging his board termination. “I would also like to apologize to my wife and family for the pain this is causing.”

Slaoui said he would take a leave of absence from all of his professional responsibilities to focus on his family.

“Dr. Slaoui’s behaviours are wholly unacceptable,” GSK wrote in a press release. “They represent an abuse of his leadership position, violate company policies, and are contrary to the strong values that define GSK’s culture.”

Saurabh Saha, chief executive of Centessa, said in a statement Thursday that the company was “troubled to learn of yesterday’s news,” and is “committed to fostering a culture of respect that is free from harassment and discrimination of any kind.”

Centessa launched out of UK venture capital firm Medicxi, where Slaoui is a partner. Medicxi could not immediately be reached for comment.





