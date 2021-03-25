Free sandwiches after COVID-19 vaccines, Easter specials, and more

Promotions : Another benefit of the COVID-19 vaccine? Free sandwiches. Visit Pauli’s in the North End (65 Salem St.) on Mondays from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. for a complimentary sandwich, otherwise worth $10. Put away your credit card; show your vaccine card.

Shop Super Panak grocery and cafe for a wide array of Persian food in Belmont’s old Seta’s Café space (271-275 Belmont St.): Stock up on spices, nuts, produce, cheeses, and more.

Openings : Café Landwer adds a market with Israeli and Mediterranean-style grab-and-go dishes: harissa, hummus, lentil soup, labne, egg and potato salad, and lots more. Visit in Audubon or Cleveland Circle (900 Beacon St. and 383 Chestnut Hill Ave.).

Coming soon: The Nautilus Pier 4 (300 Pier 4 Blvd.) plans to open in the Seaport by early April, run by chef Stephen Marcaurelle (Pigalle, Tres Gatos). A Nantucket branch offers an eclectic Asian menu: tempura oyster tacos, pork buns, whole roasted Peking duck, and dan-dan noodles.

Reinventions: The North End’s Nico (417 Hanover St.) shifts from pizza to a wine bar, newly reopened this week with larger pasta plates and main courses.





Easter: Visit the South End’s Beehive (541 Tremont St.) for a prix-fixe brunch ($59.95 per person) from 9:30 a.m., with dinner starting at 5 p.m. Wellesley’s Juniper (13 Central St.) offers a $40 shakshuka kit to make at home; in North Cambridge, Season to Taste (2447 Massachusetts Ave.) serves a takeout meal for four, for either omnivores ($260, with lamb) or vegetarian ($160, with quiche).

Both the Boston and Winchester locations of Lucia (415 Hanover St. and 13 Mt. Vernon St.) offer full takeout or dine-in a la carte Easter menus, with antipasto, lasagna, risotto, lamb, and more. Davio’s in the Back Bay and in the Seaport (75 Arlington St. and 50 Liberty Drive) serves brunch and dinner, with filet mignon Benedict, crab omelets, popovers, and more, from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.

The Boston Harbor Hotel (70 Rowes Wharf) hosts a three-course Easter brunch with appetizers, an entrée, and dessert ($75 for adults; $30 for kids); kids get a cookie to decorate, too. In the Back Bay, Sonsie (327 Newbury St.) serves two takeout packages ($115 and $140), with salad, ham, chocolate bread pudding, and Prosecco.

In Cambridge, Harvest (44 Brattle St.) serves a three-course, prix-fixe brunch and dinner ($65), with fried chicken and foie gras waffles, prime rib, lamb tartare, and other delicacies, plus chocolate beignets and carrot cake. Visit from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Bambara at the Hotel Marlowe (25 Edwin H. Land Blvd.) serves $50 Easter meal kits with mushroom soup, salad, roasted lamb, and chocolate cake, or dine in-person from a larger menu with squash arancini, eggplant parmesan, bucatini, and more.

And Cambridge-based Clover Food Lab (1075 Cambridge St.) offers an Easter Box for groups of up to 10 with breakfast, lunch, and dinner — and an egg-dyeing kit, if you’re feeling creative.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.