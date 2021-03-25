It’s all about nature at these four family-friendly New England resorts

Experts say that connecting kids with nature is more important than ever. The amount of time kids spend outdoors is alarmingly low — only minutes per day — while screen time is at an all-time high. This has been particularly true (and trying) during the past year or so, during the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet a multitude of studies agree that being outside and connected to nature is good for kids, building confidence, promoting creativity and imagination, and teaching responsibility for living things.

The small group was blue crabbing on Quonnie salt pond at Weekapaug Inn in Westerly, R.I.; it’s one of the resort’s most popular guest activities.

“I got one!” 6-year-old Molly screamed, as she held up her line. The trapped blue crab was squirming and scurrying. The guide, thigh-deep in the water, was laughing as he helped Molly pull in the feisty crustacean. The other kids cheered, and bobbed their lines, hoping to land their own catch.

Besides, it’s fun!

Advertisement

This summer (when and if you’re ready to travel), consider a getaway to one of these New England destinations that emphasizes nature-based, outdoor activities. Note: Consult CDC and state COVID-19 websites for current travel guidelines, and individual resort properties on their safety protocols.

Weekapaug Inn

This beautiful inn, set on a spit of land overlooking Quonochontaug Pond and surrounded by salt marshes and barrier beach, is all about the outdoors. Wildlife artwork adorns the walls, expansive views are everywhere, and there are nature activities galore. Guests can join five to seven different guided activities a day; most are complimentary, and all can be made into private excursions. There are kayaking safaris, tide-pooling excursions, boat tours, scavenger hunts, and nature walks, including a walk along a private stretch of preserved beach that has been virtually untouched since the ’60s.

“Children of all ages enjoy the up-close interactions with nature,” says Teddy Beahm, the resort’s full-time naturalist and director of recreation. “We put them in waders and get them out in the water. We look for birds of prey on the pond and go crabbing and fish netting.”

Advertisement

Touch tanks may be set up after some of the water activities, “where we get to study and observe the wildlife in a controlled and intimate way,” says Beahm.

Beahm is likely to become your kid’s new best friend and they’re probably hanging at the Boathouse, sloshing around in the tidal pools together, or looking for fairy houses in the resort’s Land of Paug. 25 Spray Rock Road, Westerly, R.I., 401-637-7600, www.weekapauginn.com; rates start at $370.

Forgot your wading boots? No problem; you can borrow a pair from the locker at the Weekapaug Inn. Weekapaug Inn

Spruce Point Inn

It’s not often that you and your family have 57 acres or so of seaside land to play in. Welcome to your own little peninsula paradise, jutting out along the coastline of Boothbay Harbor to the mouth of the Atlantic Ocean. Book a stay here and you’ll have a choice of accommodations, including classic summer cottages, townhouses, and historic Main Inn guestrooms, and access to a slew of outdoor activities.

Start with a hike through a 40-acre old-growth forest, and then try your luck at finding the geocaches hidden throughout the property. There’s more: whale watching and oyster farm tours, kayaking, fishing, and biking on the backroads of Spruce Point. Or hop aboard the harbor launch Bright Line or the historic wooden friendship sloop Sarah Mead for water tours.

Advertisement

Mom and Dad can get some alone time when they sign the kids up for one of the resort’s supervised kid’s-only programs, which include nature and science activities and outings. This year, the resort will also be offering a marine biology program, which will be led by a certified marine biologist and features activities like field trips to Burnt Island Light to go tidepooling.

At the end of the day, gather your family around a bonfire to make s’mores and watch the tide roll in or out. 88 Grandview Ave., Boothbay Harbor, Maine, 800-553-0289, www.sprucepointinn.com; rates start at $299.

The Equinox Golf Resort & Spa

Hey kids, meet Cooper, and you’re just in time for his walk. The friendly golden retriever is the resort’s official chief happiness officer and she’s ready and wagging-happy to hike with guests on Saturday mornings. Hikes are always more fun with a dog in tow, aren’t they?

This sprawling historic inn in southern Vermont has the Green Mountain National Forest as its backyard and takes full advantage of the vast outdoor space. There’s hiking, of course, and mountain biking, but there are also other very cool, unique things to do, like falconry! Don a pair of thick, to-the-elbow gloves and get a hawk to land on your arm. Guests can learn this ancient art from master falconer Rob White in a hands-on class.

Families can learn about other native wildlife and get close to critters like owls, raptors, turtles, and toads, by joining one of the resort’s nature programs, offered in partnership with the Southern Vermont Natural History Museum.

Advertisement

The resort has also partnered with the Orvis Company, which was founded in Manchester, Vt., in 1856, to offer fly fishing lessons. Beginners will learn how to tie flies and cast at the resort’s stocked ponds, or head to the renowned Battenkill River to try their luck. 3567 Main St., Manchester Village, Vt., 802-363-4700, www.equinoxresort.com; rates start at $135.

AMC Highland Center, Crawford Notch, White Mountain National Forest. Chris Shane

Highland Center Lodge

Everywhere you look, there are mountain peaks and vast stretches of thick forests, dotted with lakes and ponds, and sliced with trickling rivers and streams. Welcome to Crawford Notch, a deep, steep-sided cleft in the White Mountain range in northern New Hampshire.

And you won’t find a better base to explore the area than the Appalachian Mountain Club Highland Center Lodge, located smack dab in the Notch, with expansive views and quick access to the outdoors. And who better than AMC guides to lead the way? They’ll even outfit you; guests have free use of the L.L. Bean Gear Room, where they can borrow everything from boots and packs to hiking poles and clothing.

Guests at the lodge are welcome to join daily complimentary hikes and outings, including short walks and nature hikes, presentations and talks on flora and fauna, instructional talks on outdoor skills, stargazing, and more.

Accommodations include rooms with a queen bed and private bathroom (their bunkhouse-style rooms with shared baths are not currently available due to pandemic safety protocols.) Route 302, Bretton Woods, N.H., 603-374-8510, www.outdoors.org; rates start at $200 and include breakfast and dinner.

Advertisement

Diane Bair and Pamela Wright can be reached at bairwright@gmail.com