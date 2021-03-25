Peeps and Pepsi have teamed up to make a marshmallow soda, just in time for Easter

With Easter around the corner, the two companies on Thursday debuted a pack of 7.5-oz. cans in pink, yellow, and blue. According to People.com, the bubbly beverage does indeed taste like the popular sugar-coated treats “with a flavor that’s vaguely reminiscent of Lucky Charms.” Yay?

But nothing can take your mind off that like the news that Pepsi and Peeps are collaborating to make a marshmallow cola.

The world gets a little worse when Chrissy Teigen leaves Twitter. When the Red Sox lose. When you realize Hunter Biden is trending online (yet again).

“After what has been a very difficult year, many consumers are looking for new things to smile about,” said Pepsi’s marketing vice president, Todd Kaplan, in a statement. “So, to celebrate the start of springtime, Pepsi collaborated with PEEPS to develop a limited batch of its first-ever marshmallow cola.”

The new concoction will apparently not hit the shelves at grocery stores. But the brave and cola-curious out there can join a sweepstakes to win a pack. To enter, participants should post photos of safe, socially distanced springtime activities with the hashtag #HangingWithMyPEEPS.

The wonky collaboration is on brand for Peeps, which released a host of unconventional flavors last year. That’s right, there are root beer float and Froot Loops Peeps. Hot Tamales fierce cinnamon Peeps. Peeps flavored like raspberry dipped in creme-flavored fudge. If that wasn’t enough, Peeps cereal and coffee creamer was something you could spend real money on.

Many folks on Twitter are enraged the brands missed a perfect pun opportunity by not naming the drink “Peepsi.” Instead, it’s simply branded as Pepsi x Peeps.

“A seasonal marshmallow treat and the second best soda brand combine and they don’t call the flavour Peepsi? Y’all messed up,” @britl tweeted Thursday morning.

“Absolutely furious they chose not to call this abomination of a product ‘Peepsi,’” @cmdr_camellia wrote.

The only reasonable next step?

“Make pepsi flavored peeps and just let us die,” as user Blaire Erskine (@blaireerskine) tweeted.

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ditikohli_.