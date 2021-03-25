Peeps and Pepsi have teamed up to make a marshmallow soda, just in time for Easter

The world gets a little worse when Chrissy Teigen leaves Twitter. When the Red Sox lose. When you realize Hunter Biden is trending online (yet again).
But nothing can take your mind off that like the news that Pepsi and Peeps are collaborating to make a marshmallow cola.
With Easter around the corner, the two companies on Thursday debuted a pack of 7.5-oz. cans in pink, yellow, and blue. According to People.com, the bubbly beverage does indeed taste like the popular sugar-coated treats “with a flavor that’s vaguely reminiscent of Lucky Charms.” Yay?
“After what has been a very difficult year, many consumers are looking for new things to smile about,” said Pepsi’s marketing vice president, Todd Kaplan, in a statement. “So, to celebrate the start of springtime, Pepsi collaborated with PEEPS to develop a limited batch of its first-ever marshmallow cola.”
Advertisement
Shout out to all our PEEPS: a sweet new flavor is coming your way just in time for spring. Are you ready? 🐣🐰😋 #PEPSIxPEEPS pic.twitter.com/LwQXAwvWMZ— Pepsi (@pepsi) March 25, 2021
The new concoction will apparently not hit the shelves at grocery stores. But the brave and cola-curious out there can join a sweepstakes to win a pack. To enter, participants should post photos of safe, socially distanced springtime activities with the hashtag #HangingWithMyPEEPS.
The wonky collaboration is on brand for Peeps, which released a host of unconventional flavors last year. That’s right, there are root beer float and Froot Loops Peeps. Hot Tamales fierce cinnamon Peeps. Peeps flavored like raspberry dipped in creme-flavored fudge. If that wasn’t enough, Peeps cereal and coffee creamer was something you could spend real money on.
Many folks on Twitter are enraged the brands missed a perfect pun opportunity by not naming the drink “Peepsi.” Instead, it’s simply branded as Pepsi x Peeps.
“A seasonal marshmallow treat and the second best soda brand combine and they don’t call the flavour Peepsi? Y’all messed up,” @britl tweeted Thursday morning.
Advertisement
“Absolutely furious they chose not to call this abomination of a product ‘Peepsi,’” @cmdr_camellia wrote.
The only reasonable next step?
“Make pepsi flavored peeps and just let us die,” as user Blaire Erskine (@blaireerskine) tweeted.
now make pepsi flavored peeps and just let us die https://t.co/jKwKyHThx9— blaire erskine (@blaireerskine) March 25, 2021
As someone with Type 2 Diabetes I think I can safely say that I will never drink Pepsi's Peepsi Marshmallow Soda.— Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) March 25, 2021
C'mon @pepsi, "Peepsi" was right there! https://t.co/sYDYVquGTa— Matthew Gottula 🏳️🌈 (@DLthings) March 25, 2021
Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ditikohli_.