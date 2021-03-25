Andover, Haverhill house fires that displaced 13 caused by electrical and careless smoking, officials say

The fire originated in the attic, where there were two electrical circuits, the statement said. One circuit powered electricity inside the house, and the other powered an extension cord connected to a roof heating system to prevent ice dams.

The fire at 14 Sunset Rock Road in Andover was accidental and caused by an unspecified electrical event, the state fire marshal’s office and Andover fire chief said in a joint statement Wednesday.

Andover Fire Chief Michael Mansfield said in the statement that heat generating devices need to be plugged directly into a wall outlet designed to support them, and extension cords are easily overloaded and don’t have the protection of circuit breakers.

Advertisement

“Roof heating systems are safe when used properly, but should not be left on continuously,” he said. “Turn them on only when needed, then shut them off. Just like you wouldn’t leave your space heater running all the time.”

The fire at 38 Jackson St. in Haverhill was caused by improper disposal of smoking materials, the fire marshal’s office and Haverhill police and fire departments said in a statement Tuesday.

The fire started on the roof that extended below the third floor, the statement said.

Investigators believe a smoker tossed cigarettes out of a third floor window, igniting the roof or debris in the gutter, the statement said,

“It is important to dispose of smoking materials safely, in an ashtray, or a can with sand or water,” Haverhill Fire Chief Robert O’Brien said in the statement. “Especially at this time of year, winds can quickly fan cigarettes back to life in dried grass, leaves or mulch.”

The home was a “total loss,” the statement said.