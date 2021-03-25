Baker says federal vaccine supply increasing next week

He said the $100 million state outlay will go to Chelsea, Everett, Methuen, and Randolph, to make up for the shortfall in aid coming to those municipalities from the most recent congressional relief package.

Baker, speaking during his regular State House press conference, told reporters that “we’ve been informed that we’re going to receive about 40,000 additional doses of the one-dose J&J vaccine next week, which is great news.”

Governor Charlie Baker said Thursday that the state is expecting added COVID-19 vaccine supply from the federal government next week, and that the state is allocating $100 million for virus response efforts in four hard-hit communities in Massachusetts.

“When we get the final details from the federal government about how exactly the money can be used, we’ll finalize agreements with each of these communities,” Baker said. “These four municipalities will be able to use these funds and direct aid to support costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including direct response efforts, addressing negative economic impacts, replacing revenue loss during the pandemic, making investments in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure, as well as other expenditures.”

He said the state also is launching a hotline for homebound people eligible for the vaccine to call to reserve a time to get the shot at their residence. The number, Baker said, is 844-771-1628 and open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Commonwealth Care Alliance, a Massachusetts-based nonprofit, will conduct the homebound vaccinations for the state.

“CCA is honored to lead this critical mission of vaccinating homebound citizens of Massachusetts,” said Christopher D. Palmieri, the group’s president and CEO, in a statement released by the Baker administration. “Since our inception, CCA’s approach to care has been rooted in the community to ensure the most appropriate site of care for the individuals we so proudly serve. Over the past few weeks, we have successfully vaccinated hundreds of our own homebound health plan members, and our team is ready to expand this effort across the state and aid the Commonwealth’s vaccination effort in any way we can.”

Baker lauded the homebound initiative during the briefing.

“The homebound program is another example of how we’re working to bring the vaccine to residents,” Baker said. “So that for whatever reason if they need more support and access to vaccines, we can work with our collaborative partners to make it available.”

The governor also provided updated vaccination numbers for the state and said over 2 million residents have received at least one dose, while more than 1.1 million people are fully vaccinated in Massachusetts.

He said Bloomberg’s vaccine data ranks the Commonwealth as “the first large state in the country to vaccinate 30 percent of our population with a first dose.”

The data also shows Massachusetts is outpacing most other states when it comes to vaccinating people of color, Baker said.

“While there’s still more work to do, we’re the number two state, according to the Bloomberg data, at dosing Black residents, and we’re at over double the national average for Latinx residents,” he said.

For the week of March 22-29, Baker said, Massachusetts received 330,000 first and second doses from the federal government, including 183,000 first and second doses from Pfizer, 139,000 such doses from Moderna, and 7,900 doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“That’s in addition to the roughly 140,000 doses the federal government has allocated directly to community health centers and pharmacies through the federal retail pharmacy program this week,” Baker said. “The federal retail pharmacy program ... received almost 116,000 doses, and the state allocation for retail pharmacies is another 10,000 doses.”

Between the state and federal allocations, Baker said, community health centers received about 54,000 doses this week.

“And as part of the state allocation, health systems and health care providers received 115,000 doses, mass vaccination sites received about 109,000 doses, regional collaboratives received about 44,000 doses, and local boards of health received about 12,000 doses,” Baker said. “Mobile clinics to support long term care facilities, congregate care facilities, affordable and low-income senior housing, and homebound individuals received just under 10,000 doses.”

He said there are currently over 200 public vaccination sites in Massachusetts.

“We’re starting to see an increase in doses provided by the federal government, which has allowed us to continue opening up our eligibility categories,” Baker said, with the general public slated for eligibility to book appointments starting April 19.

But just because you’re eligible, Baker stressed, that doesn’t mean you’ll get a slot right away.

“If you’re looking for an appointment, you should anticipate that it could take several weeks to find an opening,” Baker said.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.