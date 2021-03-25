Diversity expanding within the growing Black American population, new data show

Multiracial Black and Hispanic Black groups, both young and rapidly expanding populations, have each grown by more than 140 percent since 2000, the first year when Americans could choose more than one racial identity on Census Bureau surveys. Boston, while not home to a significant share of the nation’s Black population overall, has the third-highest Black Hispanic population among metro areas, after New York City and Miami.

More than 46 million people in the United States self-identified as Black in 2019, representing a 29 percent increase from 2000 and making up 14 percent of the country’s population, newly analyzed data show. Of those millions, a growing share are immigrants, multiracial, and Hispanic.

Blackness in the United States has long encompassed a wide range of communities, and in the past two decades as the Black population overall has grown, so too has diversity within it, a new report from Pew Research Center says.

“The Black population of the United States is diverse,” writes Christine Tamir, a Pew research analyst, in the report released Thursday afternoon. “Its members have varied histories in the nation.”

Advertisement

Origin, race, and ethnicity are not the only markers of Black Americans’ breadth of experience. The report also reveals differences in income, educational attainment, family composition, religion, and geographic distribution. Taken together, the data reflect a Black America that is growing and changing while battling long-standing inequalities.

Diversity within the Black community is anything but new, said Tomiko Brown-Nagin, dean of the Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study at Harvard University. But neither is the tendency to “flatten” that diversity, she said.

“The flattening of Black identity is a legacy of slavery and Jim Crow. According to the so-called ‘one-drop’ rule, anyone with any African ancestry was deemed nonwhite by law and in society,” Brown-Nagin said in an e-mail to the Globe.

Advertisement

At the same time, Brown-Nagin said, efforts to highlight diversity also have complex political implications.

“Generally, participants in Black freedom struggles have welcomed all allies, including African Americans whose mixed lineage showed in their faces. They did so because in the struggle against racist oppression, there is strength in numbers,” Brown-Nagin said. “For that same reason, many civil rights activists have been skeptical of efforts to recognize racial diversity within the group who are categorized as Black.”

“But recent efforts to document the true diversity of people of African descent also can also be seen as a demand for recognition and dignity and be a form of resistance to racism and white supremacy,” she said.

Pew’s analysis of Black Americans’ diversity included several subgroups: single-race, multiracial, and Black Hispanic populations. In reality, there is overlap between these identities: Hispanic, also termed Hispanic or Latino by the Census Bureau, is an ethnicity, not a race, and includes people of many racial identities, including multiracial people. Pew’s analysis treated each group separately to allow for analysis and comparison. The paper also noted several data points pertaining to Black immigrants, the majority of whom are single-race and non-Hispanic.

Most of the demographic data used in the paper are drawn from the 2000-2019 American Community Surveys, conducted annually by the Census Bureau. All data were collected prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has posed devastating new threats to Black peoples’ health, life expectancy, education, and finances.

The majority of people who self-identified as Black or African American on the 2019 community surveys indicated their race as Black alone and their ethnicity as non-Hispanic. This group, called single-race Black people in the Pew study, accounts for 87 percent of the total Black population. One in ten are immigrants, a population that hails mostly from African and Caribbean countries.

Advertisement

While the vast majority of Black Americans are single-race, since 2000, an increasing number have identified as multiracial and multi-ethnic.

The multiracial Black population in 2019 included 3.7 million people, 8 percent of the Black population. Most who self-identified as Black and at least one other race also identified as white. The Black Hispanic population was slightly smaller, at 2.4 million people and 5 percent of the total Black population.

Racial identities are not static, noted Mark Hugo Lopez, director of race and ethnicity research at Pew. Changing categories at the Census Bureau, social attitudes towards racial identity, and multiracial people’s racialized experiences throughout their lifetimes all influence this data.

Self-identified Black multiracial and Hispanic groups are significantly younger than the US population and the overall Black population. Over three-quarters of both groups are 38 or younger. Multiracial Black Americans, the youngest subgroup studied, have a median age of 16 — half the median age of the Black population as a whole and 22 years younger than the country’s overall median.

Differences within the Black population do not end at demographics. Single-race Black Americans are most likely to identify with Christian faiths, according to Pew research. While nearly 90 percent of Black people in the United States speak only English at home, some households also speak Spanish, French or Haitian Creole, and Amharic and other Ethiopian languages.

Advertisement

The majority of Black Americans overall — and single-race Black Americans in particular — live in the South, reflecting a slow but steady reversal of the Black exodus from the South that defined the period from 1900 to the 1960s, known as the Great Migration.

But geographic distribution is tied closely with racial and ethnic background. Multiracial Black people are distributed across the country, with 24 percent living in the Midwest and 20 percent living in the West. Black Hispanic people are the only subgroup where a plurality lives in the Northeast. The region is home to 38 percent of that population.

“The diversity of the Black American population is captured in this dispersion around the country,” Lopez said. Both international and domestic migration patterns illustrate rich and varied histories, Lopez said, citing the concentration of Dominican and Puerto Rican communities in Northeastern cities as an example.

About 100,000 Black Hispanic people live in the Boston metro area — a distant third to New York City’s 510,000 Black Hispanic residents. Top metros for Black residents overall are New York, Atlanta, Washington, Chicago, and Philadelphia.

Socioeconomic data paint a complicated picture of a diverse community. While on one hand, Black Americans continue to share experiences of systemic racism and inequality, there are also significant distinctions.

Advertisement

Black Americans, historically excluded from the nation’s education system and many collegiate institutions, have long had educational attainment rates that fall below the United States overall, and white Americans in particular. But since 2000, the number of Black adults with post-secondary degrees has doubled, with 6.7 million, or 23 percent of Black adults ages 25 and up, having a bachelor’s degree or higher in 2019. In 2000, only 15 percent of Black adults were part of this group.

Notably, those educational gains have not been matched by gains in income. In 2000, households headed by a Black person earned a median income of $43,581 in inflation-adjusted 2019 dollars. In the nearly two decades following, the median income stood basically stagnant, and in 2019 was $44,000 — more than $20,000 below the median household income for all Americans.

The chasm of income inequality does not impact all Black Americans equally. Single-race, non-Hispanic Black households had a median income of $43,200, compared to Black Hispanic households’ $48,900 and multiracial Black households’ $52,000. Income inequality within the Black population is among the widest in the country, the report notes, with the group’s disproportionate share of low-income households contrasting sharply with even middle-class Black incomes.

While single-race and Hispanic Black adults are similarly educated, with about a quarter of each group completing a bachelor’s degree or higher, closer to one third of multiracial Black adults have post-secondary degrees. These differences in educational attainment combined with the fact that multiracial Black people are more likely to live in coastal cities helps explain part of the differences in income, said Lopez of Pew.

Dasia Moore can be reached at dasia.moore@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @daijmoore.