Franklin Park Zoo to debut new gorilla habitat this summer

The Franklin Park Zoo in Dorchester is set to open a new 360,000 cubic foot habitat for its six gorillas this summer, zoo officials said.

The new habitat will cost the zoo $8.1 million, collected via anonymous donors prior to the onset of the pandemic last year, according to a statement from Colleen McCormick Blair, a spokeswoman for the Franklin Park Zoo. The habitat will feature real and fabricated trees, a waterfall, climbing vines, and a “multitude of built-in foraging opportunities,” the statement said.

The features of the habitat will allow the gorillas to move around “three-dimensionally,” the statement said, and allow zoo guests to see them in an environment more closely mirroring their natural habitat. The habitat is constructed to foster the natural dynamics and social interactions of the gorilla family.