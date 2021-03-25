Here are the Mass. school districts whose requests to delay full-time, in-person learning were approved and denied

Massachusetts Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley this week approved most of the 77 requests local districts made to delay the start of full-time in-person learning, which is supposed to begin by April 5 in kindergarten through grade 5 and no later than April 28 for grades 6-8.
Some districts filed more than one request to delay the start date.
Here’s a rundown on the status of each request:
Approved delay for full-time in-person classes
These districts have been in full remote learning or were in the midst of phasing in part-time in-person learning when the state issued the edict to open up classrooms five days a week. Full-time start date will vary by district.
Dudley Street Neighborhood Charter School in Boston
Boston Renaissance Charter in Hyde Park
Lynn
SABIS International Charter School in Springfield
Revere
Worcester
Somerville
Brockton
Springfield
Baystate Academy Charter in Springfield
MATCH Charter in Boston
Boston
UP Academy Dorchester
UP Academy Boston
UP Academy Holland in Boston (state receivership)
Community Day Charter – Gateway in Lawrence
Community Day Charter – Prospect in Lawrence
Community Day Charter - R. Kingman Webster in Lawrence
Alma Del Mar Charter in New Bedford
Triton, serving Newbury, Rowley, Salisbury
SEEM Collaborative
Cotting School
KIPP Academy Lynn
KIPP Academy Boston
Chelsea
Assabet Valley Collaborative
Libertas Academy Charter School in Springfield
Northshore Education Consortium
Amherst
Pelham
Prospect Hill Academy Charter
New England Pediatric Care Day School
N.E.A.R.I. School
Haverhill
Dever Elementary School in Boston (state receivership)
Approved partial delay
These districts are only delaying the start of fifth grade full time to align with the rest of its middle schools because that is where their fifth grade is housed.
Wareham*
Rockland
Swampscott
Webster
Dighton-Rehoboth
Northbridge
Oxford
Amesbury
Innovation Academy Charter in Tyngsborough
Rising Tide Charter Public School in Plymouth
Shrewsbury
Natick
Tisbury
Beverly
Billerica
Easthampton*
Excel Academy Charter** in East Boston
Wakefield
Chelmsford
Narragansett
Academy of the Pacific Rim in Hyde Park
Falmouth
Greenfield
Belmont
Stoneham
Dudley-Charlton
Methuen
Codman Academy Charter* in Boston
Roxbury Prep Charter*
Denied request to delay full-time in-person
Wareham*
Easthampton*
Gloucester
Malden
Hill View Montessori Charter in Haverhill
Denied request to offer only remote learning
Boston Collegiate Charter
South Hadley
Roxbury Prep Charter* in Boston
Codman Academy Charter* in Boston
Still under review
Ayer Shirley
Excel Academy Charter** in East Boston
Neighborhood House Charter in Dorchester
Amherst-Pelham
*District submitted two separate requests. One was approved; one was denied.
**District submitted two waiver requests. One was approved; one is in-progress.
James Vaznis can be reached at james.vaznis@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globevaznis.