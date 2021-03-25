fb-pixel Skip to main content

Here are the Mass. school districts whose requests to delay full-time, in-person learning were approved and denied

By James Vaznis Globe Staff,Updated March 25, 2021, 16 minutes ago
Chairs were stacked against a blackboard for temporary storage while classrooms underwent social distancing spacing at the McCormack Middle School in Dorchester.
Chairs were stacked against a blackboard for temporary storage while classrooms underwent social distancing spacing at the McCormack Middle School in Dorchester.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Massachusetts Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley this week approved most of the 77 requests local districts made to delay the start of full-time in-person learning, which is supposed to begin by April 5 in kindergarten through grade 5 and no later than April 28 for grades 6-8.

Some districts filed more than one request to delay the start date.

Here’s a rundown on the status of each request:

Approved delay for full-time in-person classes

These districts have been in full remote learning or were in the midst of phasing in part-time in-person learning when the state issued the edict to open up classrooms five days a week. Full-time start date will vary by district.

Advertisement

Dudley Street Neighborhood Charter School in Boston

Boston Renaissance Charter in Hyde Park

Lynn

SABIS International Charter School in Springfield

Revere

Worcester

Somerville

Brockton

Springfield

Baystate Academy Charter in Springfield

MATCH Charter in Boston

Boston

UP Academy Dorchester

UP Academy Boston

UP Academy Holland in Boston (state receivership)

Community Day Charter – Gateway in Lawrence

Community Day Charter – Prospect in Lawrence

Community Day Charter - R. Kingman Webster in Lawrence

Alma Del Mar Charter in New Bedford

Triton, serving Newbury, Rowley, Salisbury

SEEM Collaborative

Cotting School

KIPP Academy Lynn

KIPP Academy Boston

Chelsea

Assabet Valley Collaborative

Libertas Academy Charter School in Springfield

Northshore Education Consortium

Amherst

Pelham

Prospect Hill Academy Charter

New England Pediatric Care Day School

N.E.A.R.I. School

Haverhill

Dever Elementary School in Boston (state receivership)

Approved partial delay

These districts are only delaying the start of fifth grade full time to align with the rest of its middle schools because that is where their fifth grade is housed.

Wareham*

Rockland

Swampscott

Webster

Dighton-Rehoboth

Northbridge

Oxford

Amesbury

Innovation Academy Charter in Tyngsborough

Rising Tide Charter Public School in Plymouth

Shrewsbury

Natick

Tisbury

Beverly

Billerica

Easthampton*

Excel Academy Charter** in East Boston

Wakefield

Chelmsford

Advertisement

Narragansett

Academy of the Pacific Rim in Hyde Park

Falmouth

Greenfield

Belmont

Stoneham

Dudley-Charlton

Methuen

Codman Academy Charter* in Boston

Roxbury Prep Charter*

Denied request to delay full-time in-person

Wareham*

Easthampton*

Gloucester

Malden

Hill View Montessori Charter in Haverhill

Denied request to offer only remote learning

Boston Collegiate Charter

South Hadley

Roxbury Prep Charter* in Boston

Codman Academy Charter* in Boston

Still under review

Ayer Shirley

Excel Academy Charter** in East Boston

Neighborhood House Charter in Dorchester

Amherst-Pelham

*District submitted two separate requests. One was approved; one was denied.

**District submitted two waiver requests. One was approved; one is in-progress.

James Vaznis can be reached at james.vaznis@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globevaznis.

Boston Globe video