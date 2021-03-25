High school student in Quincy targeted with ‘pro-rape speech’ online

Mulvey said the “sexual harassment and hate speech” included the pro-rape messages and was highly disturbing to the targeted student and the whole school community.

The statement, posted Sunday to the QPS website, said officials became aware of the alleged online harassment on Friday of last week.

The Quincy Public Schools are launching a sexual assault awareness campaign at both high schools after a student was allegedly targeted with “pro-rape speech” online, and the perpetrators will face discipline, Superintendent Kevin W. Mulvey said in a statement.

“This is offensive and dangerous behavior that will not be tolerated by the Quincy Public Schools and the students involved in this misconduct will be held accountable and appropriately disciplined,” Mulvey said.

He added that QPS remains committed to working with students to promote healthy relationships, empowerment, and being an ally.

“Clearly there is work to be done within the school community to combat the minimization and glorification of sexual assault,” Mulvey said. “To that end, a sexual assault awareness campaign will be introduced immediately at both high schools.”

The campaign, Mulvey said, will teach students about the importance of healthy relationships, respectful communication, and appropriate responses. The school district has reached out to the group DOVE, Inc. and Walker Therapeutic and Educational Programs to assist with the campaign, he said.

Mulvey said the initiative “will involve all stakeholders in the planning and implementation process.”





