Ink spill in Auburn leaks into town waterway

An ink spill in Auburn on Thursday morning entered the town’s waterways, fire officials said.
The ink spill spans a quarter-mile on pavement and made its way into the waterways, the Auburn fire department said in a tweet.
Crews are working at a large spill. The liquid has been identified as ink and stretches a quarter mile on pavement and is in the waterways. We are working with DEP, AWD and other cleanup companies to mitigate the situation. pic.twitter.com/BWxT0GoZ8F— Auburn Fire Rescue (@auburnmassfire) March 25, 2021
The department is working with “DEP, AWD and other cleanup companies to mitigate the situation,” the tweet said.
Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.