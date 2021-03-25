Ink spill in Auburn leaks into town waterway

The ink spill spans a quarter-mile on pavement and made its way into the waterways, the Auburn fire department said in a tweet.

An ink spill in Auburn on Thursday morning entered the town’s waterways, fire officials said.

The department is working with “DEP, AWD and other cleanup companies to mitigate the situation,” the tweet said.

The fire department is working to clean up the spill, which they say spans a quarter mile on pavement. Auburn Fire Department

