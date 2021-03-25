fb-pixel Skip to main content

Ink spill in Auburn leaks into town waterway

By Charlie McKenna Globe Correspondent,Updated March 25, 2021, 41 minutes ago
The Thursday morning ink spill in Auburn.
The Thursday morning ink spill in Auburn.Auburn Fire Department

An ink spill in Auburn on Thursday morning entered the town’s waterways, fire officials said.

The ink spill spans a quarter-mile on pavement and made its way into the waterways, the Auburn fire department said in a tweet.

The department is working with “DEP, AWD and other cleanup companies to mitigate the situation,” the tweet said.

The fire department is working to clean up the spill, which they say spans a quarter mile on pavement.
The fire department is working to clean up the spill, which they say spans a quarter mile on pavement.Auburn Fire Department

Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.


Boston Globe video