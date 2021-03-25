Janey talks schools, mayoral election with Al Roker on ‘TODAY’ show

“Me sitting here as the first Black mayor, and as the first woman mayor, is really a sign that it is truly a new day in Boston,” she said.

Janey spoke from City Hall by videoconference to Al Roker and Craig Melvin, telling them that she “never in a million years” could have imagined that she’d become the first person of color to become mayor of Boston.

Acting Boston Mayor Kim Janey appeared on the “TODAY” show on Thursday — just a day after she was formally sworn in as the first Black person and first woman to lead the city — where she discussed her historic ascension, schools, the Boston mayoral race.

Advertisement

Janey also spoke about a recent state decision to allow Boston elementary schools to delay returning to full-time in-person learning beyond the state-mandated April 5 deadline. She said teachers only just became eligible in Massachusetts to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We need to make sure that they are getting vaccinated, and that our school buildings are safe. Nothing is more important than getting our children back into the classroom with their teachers and with their peers but we have to do so safely,” she said.

Asked whether she planned to run for a full term as Boston mayor later this year, the former City Council president repeated what she told reporters during a press conference on Wednesday and said she would make a decision in the coming weeks. But, she said she was “certainly considering” mounting a run.

A total of five candidates have announced campaigns for Boston mayor, including three of Janey’s former City Council colleagues.

Janey’s national television appearance comes days after former mayor Marty Walsh was confirmed by the Senate to lead the labor department in the Biden administration. Walsh resigned his position shortly after the Senate vote on Monday.

Advertisement









Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.