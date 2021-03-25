Losing Ned Kelly

There have been all these stories about people who are reluctant to take the vaccine for ideological reasons, or they don’t trust the science, or because they are alienated from the medical system.

My wife and I are scheduled for the first dose of the vaccine next month, at a clinic in Springfield, Vt., about a half hour from where we’ve been riding out the pandemic.

After a year of high anxiety, months of unnerving trepidation, and weeks of sweaty anticipation, I was finally able to schedule a COVID vaccine shot and now have only one question: Does this mean I have to take a shower?

Then there’s me: I’m reluctant to get vaccinated because once I can safely go out in the world, I’ll lose every excuse for my slovenly lifestyle.

While enduring this pandemic, I have come to embrace my inner, lazy slob.

That study showing nearly half of Americans have put on an average of 29 pounds during the pandemic? I’m pushing that average, as Jackie Wilson would put it, higher and higher.

The weight gain is hard to explain, as I walk regularly.

From my couch to the fridge, multiple times a day.

I used to be picky eater. It used to be when I went through the fridge, I’d throw out leftovers more than a couple of days old.

But for the last year, all bets were off. I ate everything not marked poison.

The other day, I found some Chinese food in one of those white takeaway containers, tucked in the back of the fridge. I think it was left over from the Super Bowl. But that food spoke to me. Meaning, when I opened the container there was a piece of broccoli that had grown a pair of eyes and a mouth and it started talking. It was delicious.

My wife, a genteel, sophisticated woman of great kindness, has been her usual empathetic, supportive self.

“You look like you’re going to give birth to a baby walrus,” she told me.

Of course, she was joshing. A baby seal, maybe, but no way a walrus. Walruses are ginormous.

Last summer, I played golf with my pal Aidan Browne. Aido is a native of Dublin, where the people have many fine qualities, a filter not being one of them.

As I was addressing the ball on the first tee, Aido, from a socially responsible distance, said in a sotto voce whisper, “Give it a ride, fatty.”

It wasn’t a bad drive. I only missed the fairway by about 50 yards. As we searched for my ball, Aido said, “You really need to lose the Ned Kelly.”

Ned Kelly is a euphemism, in some bizarre Northside Dublin version of cockney, for belly.

He’s not wrong. I haven’t worn a belt in more than a year. All my pants are sweat pants, which, when propped up with a pole, could easily house a family of four.

It’s not just the extra weight. It’s my abject apathy about my appearance.

My barber has been offering haircuts since May, and I’ve had a few, but he’s so far away. At least 15 minutes, 17 with traffic. And if I get a haircut, that means I have to a) get out of bed, b) brush my teeth, c) get dressed, and d) make the effort to drive and then make small talk while wearing a mask.

It’s exhausting.

While, obviously, none of this is good for my health, I must say it has been strangely liberating to not care about my appearance, and especially to not care what others think of my appearance.

Of course, a big part of that is having spent so little time in public over the last year.

Soon, however, those halcyon days will be gone, gone forever, and I will be expected to maintain proper hygiene, comb my hair, and begin wearing shirts that don’t look like tents.

“It’s called,” my wife said, “acting like an adult.”

What’s the fun in that?

Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.