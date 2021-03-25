Man suffers serious head injury after falling from motorized bike in Harwich

A 54-year-old man was seriously injured after falling from his motorized tricycle and hitting his head on the pavement on Route 28 in Harwich late Wednesday afternoon.

The man was injured after the tricycle’s bungee cord snapped, causing its 75-pound battery pack to become loose, which “knocked and dragged the bike over on him,” Harwich Police Sergeant Aram Goshgarian said.

The incident occurred at 4:16 p.m. at the intersection of Riverside Drive, officials said.