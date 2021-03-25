Orange Line shuttle service extended for another week after derailment; regular service to resume April 11

Regular train service along the Orange Line will now return on April 11, MBTA spokeswoman Lisa Battison said in a statement on Thursday. The decision to extend the shuttle bus service was made to “allow for additional safety and reliability improvements that support the new Orange Line fleet and continue the replacement of infrastructure past its useful life,” according to the statement.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority will continue shuttle service between the Oak Grove and Sullivan Square stations along the Orange Line for an extra week after a train derailed at Wellington Station on March 16 , transit officials said.

The shuttle buses were first dispatched following the slow-speed derailment of an Orange Line train from the new fleet of cars manufactured by Chinese company CRRC. No passengers were injured in the derailment but the track switch was “heavily damaged,” the statement said.

The shuttles will continue to replace train service between five stations along the Orange Line, impacting Sullivan Square, Assembly, Wellington, Malden Center, and Oak Grove.

MBTA spokesman Joe Pesaturo declined to provide a specific timeline for the return of the new trains, which were pulled from service along both the Orange and Red Lines. The statement notes that “the MBTA and its engineering experts continue to work to determine if anything vehicle-related could have been a contributing factor in the derailment.”

The MBTA plans to use the extra week to continue repairs along the Orange Line, the statement said. Those repairs include tie replacements at Malden, infrastructure repairs at Sullivan, station improvements at Oak Grove, and the replacement of an additional track crossover at Wellington.

The cause of the derailment earlier this month has yet to be determined, the statement said.

