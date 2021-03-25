Police seek public’s help in fatal hit-and-run in Bridgewater

The March 7 crash claimed the life of 34-year-old Ian A. Dalgliesh, of Northborough, said Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz’s office in a statement.

Authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying the driver who fatally struck a man in Bridgewater during a hit-and-run crash earlier this month.

According to the statement, Bridgewater police were called to the intersection of Auburn and Summer streets around 12:40 a.m. after a passing driver saw Dalgliesh lying unconscious in the roadway.

Dalgliesh, who showed signs of obvious trauma, was pronounced dead at the scene, prosecutors said.

“Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office and Bridgewater Police Detectives have determined that Dalgliesh was struck by a motor vehicle and are seeking information in connection with the crash,” the statement said.

Anyone who was in the area of the crash at the time is urged to call Bridgewater police detectives at 508-697-6118, or State Police Detectives at 508-894-2600, officials said.

Dalgliesh was a lifelong Northborough resident and talented artist, said his obituary posted to the website of Hays Funeral Home.

“A true friend, Ian maintained many close relationships from his early days at Proctor [Elementary School in Northborough] into adulthood,” the obituary said. “His ability to channel his inner child allowed Ian to enjoy every moment with wonder and amazement.”

The notice said he celebrated holidays and special occasions with hand-made decorations, costumes, and gifts and also liked writing and illustrating stories for relatives and friends, especially his nieces and nephews.

“Fascinated by magic, Ian liked to perform amazing card tricks,” the obituary said. “His best magic, however, was the way he could coax a smile from others, no matter how bad they were feeling—the way he made others feel happy and loved.”

He also developed an innovative website to bring the joy of Christmas to people year-round.

“Because of his love of Christmas, Ian years ago set up a worldwide website called Gift or Take where anyone could sign up to send random gifts and receive gifts, year-round, for no other reason than to bring joy to someone’s day,” the obituary said. “The heartwarming stories of those who took part in this selfless exchange brought great joy to Ian.”

The notice included a suggestion for mourners wishing to honor him.

“To honor his memory, please be kind to others and, as Ian would, make it a point to share a friendly smile with someone,” the obituary said.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.