Rhode Island man gets at least 30 years for molesting girl

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — A Rhode Island man charged with sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 14 on multiple occasions has been sent to prison for at least 30 years, prosecutors said.

Myles Stevenson, 41, of Tiverton, was sentenced Wednesday after pleading no contest to six counts of first-degree child molestation, according to a statement from the office of state Attorney General Peter Neronha.

Stevenson must serve 30 years of a 50-year sentence, with the remainder suspended with probation, and was also ordered to register as a sex offender and undergo counseling, authorities said.