Swastika discovered at Marlborough elementary school playground

A swastika was found drawn on the playground at Goodnow Brothers Elementary School Wednesday in Marlborough, school officials said.
The public elementary school is working alongside Marlborough police to identify the person who drew the symbol, according to Marlborough Public Schools Superintendent Michael Bergeron.
Bergeron said he was “upset and angry” when he was told about the swastika.
“I condemn this action and I want everyone to know this does not represent our values,” Bergeron said in a statement.
Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.