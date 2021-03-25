A touch of early summer over the next few days

There’s a really neat tool that I sometimes look at to compare where temperatures are in a given time and where in the country they would be typical. The past week in much of the area it’s felt more like Baltimore in late-March rather than say, Worcester.

Wednesday marked the fourth day in a row that it has reached 60 degrees or higher in most of the interior parts of the state, including in Worcester. Although Boston stayed chilly because of the sea breeze temperatures, most of the region has been way above average this month giving us the feeling of mid-to-late April.

It’s been a mid-Atlantic March for much of the region this year. NOAA

This month gives you an idea of what things could be like in 20 or 30 years if the present climate trends continue.

We are not done with the unusual warmth either. It’s going to feel like early-summer Thursday as temperatures will reach the lower 70s away from the immediate shore and off Cape Cod. In Worcester, look for a possible record-tying 75 degrees to the current highest temperature set on March 25, 1910. Even Boston could touch 70 degrees, but fall far shy of the 78-degree record. The warm Thursday is dependent on sunshine appearing during the first part of the day. If clouds linger, we will stay in the upper 60s to lower 70s — still a warm one.

We still need rain as it’s been quite dry, and in spite of any recent showers, we still need a good soaking. The rain is also a help for our amphibian friends like salamanders and frogs who are on the move mating this time of year.

On Friday, a cold front will approach the area. Many areas will once again reach the 70s and there will be a touch of humidity in the air. It’s not going to surprise me if we see some thunderstorms scattered about through midday.

Showers are likely Friday as a frontal system moves through the region WeatherBell

Winds will be an issue Friday as well. We may even have a few scattered power issues. It continues blustery as cold air starts to work on Friday night. All of this is setting us up for a nice Saturday, although the more seasonable air will feel chilly.

Another weather system should bring a steady cold rain to the area on Sunday. Across northern New England, there will be some snow and the mountains will likely receive over 4 inches of snow in the highest peaks, and perhaps even more.

A cold day is in store for Monday with a frosty start the following day. The cold won’t last, however, as above-average temperatures return for much of next week. This is definitely an early spring.