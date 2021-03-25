Two people rescued after car goes into swamp in Westminster

Two people were rescued Thursday morning after their car plunged into a “marshy swamp” in Westminster, fire officials said.

Westminster firefighters responded to a report of a vehicle in the water or marsh on Route 2 at 10:14 a.m. Thursday, Chief Kyle Butterfield said. When they arrived at the scene, firefighters found the two people had self-extricated to the sunroof of the vehicle, which was about 30 feet into the swap in water and 4 feet deep.

The two occupants of the vehicle were uninjured and just needed rescuing, Butterfield said. Firefighters extended a 28-foot ladder from the shore to the vehicle, which acted as a bridge for the occupants to walk safely to the shore.