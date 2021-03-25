fb-pixel Skip to main content

Two people rescued after car goes into swamp in Westminster

By Charlie McKenna Globe Correspondent,Updated March 25, 2021, 1 hour ago
The two occupants of a vehicle that plunged into a Westminster swamp sustained no injuries, fire officials said.
The two occupants of a vehicle that plunged into a Westminster swamp sustained no injuries, fire officials said.Westminster Fire Department

Two people were rescued Thursday morning after their car plunged into a “marshy swamp” in Westminster, fire officials said.

Westminster firefighters responded to a report of a vehicle in the water or marsh on Route 2 at 10:14 a.m. Thursday, Chief Kyle Butterfield said. When they arrived at the scene, firefighters found the two people had self-extricated to the sunroof of the vehicle, which was about 30 feet into the swap in water and 4 feet deep.

The two occupants of the vehicle were uninjured and just needed rescuing, Butterfield said. Firefighters extended a 28-foot ladder from the shore to the vehicle, which acted as a bridge for the occupants to walk safely to the shore.

Advertisement

They were evaluated at the scene and released, Butterfield said.

Firefighters used a 28-foot ladder to rescue the vehicle's two occupants.
Firefighters used a 28-foot ladder to rescue the vehicle's two occupants.Westminster Fire Department

Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.

Boston Globe video