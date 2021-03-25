What tips the scales for (or against) each of the 5 finalists for Lieutenant Governor in R.I.

Happy Thursday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I just want to remind everyone that it’s NBA trade deadline day, and the Knicks still have a better record than the Celtics. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 134,807 confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday, after adding 399 new cases. The overall daily test-positive rate was 2.3 percent, and the first-time positive rate was 20.3 percent. The state announced no new deaths, keeping the total at 2,606. There were 112 people in the hospital, and 181,528 residents were fully vaccinated.

If you’re getting a little annoyed that Governor Dan McKee’s search for a lieutenant governor has basically become Rhode Island’s version of “American Idol,” imagine how the candidates feel.

McKee said he wants to make his pick by April 11 (he previously said it would happen by the end of the month). On Wednesday, he released a list of five finalists for the gig. Now he’s planning to personally interview each candidate.

Here’s a quick look at what could tip the scales for or against each candidate.

Lou DiPalma

The case for: The chair of the Senate Rules, Government Ethics and Oversight Committee is probably the most prepared candidate to become the governor in the unlikely event that McKee joins the Biden administration, realizes he would rather spend his time playing golf, or has to leave office for any other reason. He’s a veteran engineer at Raytheon and has a deep understanding of the state budget. Politically, he’s popular on Aquidneck Island, where McKee isn’t well-known yet.

The case against: He’s a white male at a time when there’s a heavy push for McKee to select a female or person of color.

James Diossa

The case for: The former Central Falls mayor has had a close relationship with McKee for several years now, and he would likely be best equipped to build on McKee’s reputation as the voice of Rhode Island’s municipalities. They’re also on the same page when it comes to charter schools.

The case against: He’s still a young man who might not be ready to take over as governor in an emergency. Like McKee, he hasn’t proven to be a strong fund-raiser, which could hurt next year when it’s time to run for reelection.

Elizabeth Beretta-Perik

The case for: The Democratic National Committeewoman is one of the state’s top political fund-raisers, and even hosted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi when she visited Rhode Island a few years ago. If anyone has the ability to help McKee secure prominent endorsements from national players within the Democratic Party, it’s Beretta-Perik.

The case against: She has very little real experience in government, and she’s untested as a political candidate.

Sabina Matos

The case for: The Providence City Council president is the No. 2 elected official in Rhode Island’s capital city, which might be the most difficult job of anyone on the list. She’s won tough elections, she understands grownup politics, and on the campaign trail, she can be a thorn in the side of one of McKee’s potential rivals: Mayor Jorge Elorza. Also, she was the top vote-getter in the state last year among candidates for delegates to the national convention.

The case against: The Providence City Council isn’t exactly the model for a functional governing body, although that challenge didn’t start with Matos. She has been public about wanting to run for mayor next year, so she might have more career options than some of the other candidates.

Grace Diaz

The case for: The veteran state representative was the first Dominican-American woman elected to a state legislative seat in the country, and her endorsement still carries a lot of weight. (She famously backed Gina Raimondo over Angel Taveras in the 2014 governor’s race.)

The case against: She not as well known outside of Providence as some of the other candidates, and she might be able to help the McKee administration more by being a high-ranking member of House leadership than as lieutenant governor.

⚓ Governor McKee will hold his weekly COVID-19 press conference at 1 p.m.

⚓ President Biden will hold his first formal press conference at 1:15 p.m.

⚓ The Senate Finance Committee is set to discuss affordable housing during its budget review at 5 p.m.

