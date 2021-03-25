2 charts that highlight the race against time to vaccinate the Mass. population

The first chart shows that the rate of coronavirus cases reported in the state has been moving up slightly for about the past two weeks, from a seven-day average slightly above 1,300 to a seven-day average of 1,678 on Wednesday.

Here are two charts that tell the story:

Massachusetts is in a race against time, experts and officials say, to get residents vaccinated against the coronavirus before another surge can hit the state.

Test positivity rates have also been edging upward, and in the past few days hospitalizations have followed suit.

“Absolutely, we should be concerned,” said Northeastern University epidemiologist Sam Scarpino. He attributed the increases both to the arrival of coronavirus variants and to people letting down their guard as Governor Charlie Baker has loosened coronavirus restrictions. “This is exactly the reason that so many of us were saying it was too soon to be relaxing measures.”

The second chart shows the pace of coronavirus vaccinations in the state. It has generally plateaued in the past two weeks.

The seven-day average of total doses administered edged over 60,000 on March 9 and March 10. The numbers dropped into the mid-50,000s before rising again in recent days to the high 50,000s.

Baker said Thursday at a media briefing that “we still see a constrained supply with respect to the demand we have and the capacity we have to put shots in people’s arms.”

He also offered hope, saying the state was “starting to see an increase in doses” and “we’re optimistic the federal government will deliver on bigger shipments of vaccines as we go forward, so that we can continue to make progress in making sure that a vaccine is available to everybody who wants one.”

Baker announced at the briefing that the state would be getting another round of about 40,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Shipments of the one-dose vaccine boosted the state’s vaccination numbers in early March but slowed to a trickle as the month wore on.

While the rate of vaccinations has flattened, the number of people getting shots continues to mount, with more than 2 million people given at least a first dose as of Wednesday. Baker has emphasized that the state has made significant strides in vaccinating older people, the group hit hardest by the virus.

Scarpino said that while older people may be protected, younger people can still get the disease, and there will still be hospitalizations and deaths from it, though not as many. Some people will also get long COVID, afflicted with symptoms that last for months.

He said the state should have allowed more time for vaccinations and for warmer weather to set in that would allow more outdoor dining and gatherings and better indoor ventilation.

If the state had waited, he said, "We could have gotten out of this without another surge."









Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.