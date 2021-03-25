5 takeaways from President Biden’s first formal news conference

When Biden aides first announced this news conference nine days ago they may have expected this to be largely about the success of the recently signed $1.9 trillion COVID stimulus package. But in the past week there were other items in the news: Two mass shootings, increased tensions with China and North Korea, a surge of migrants on the southern border, and even some lingering questions about Biden tripping — three times — upstairs to board Air Force One.

Interestingly, however, the event also cuts against Biden’s presidential style, which so far appears to be the opposite of Trump, with a head down, underexposed, focus-on-the-work approach.

President Biden on Thursday held his first formal press conference since taking office in January. A televised tradition dating back to President John F. Kennedy, presidents have used these events as a way to fully utilize the so-called bully pulpit of the presidency, where pressure can be exerted, credit claimed, and blame doled out to someone else.

In case you missed the news conference on Thursday afternoon, here are five takeaways.

1. The two 100 million figures

Before he even took questions, Biden announced that his administration met his goal of 100 million COVID vaccines shots 42 days early. He now says he wants to get to 200 million doses administered by his 100th day in the office.

At the top, Biden also announced that 100 million Americans received $1,400 stimulus checks from the latest COVID relief bill.

Here is the odd twist: In an hour-long press conference, there wasn’t one question asked by the press about COVID, despite the fact that the virus still dominates American life.

2. Biden downplays the migrant surge at the border

Biden was asked repeated questions about the situation on the southern border where there are thousands arriving with hopes to enter the country.

He downplayed the situation, saying that this is something that has happened before and dismissed the notion that those from other countries feel more comfortable attempting to migrate because Biden is in office, and not Trump.

“Does anybody suggest that there was a 31 percent increase under Trump because he was a nice guy and he was doing good things at the border? That’s not the reason they’re coming,” Biden told reporters. “The reason they’re coming is that it’s the time they can travel with the least likelihood of dying on the way because of the heat in the desert.”

Biden said the current situation — where children are reportedly huddled and sleeping on the floor at an overcrowded facility — is unacceptable and that he is working with the military to open up bases to create more comfortable conditions.

He also repeated that no child will be turned away.

3. Biden plans to run for reelection

Yes, it might be too early to discuss whether he will seek reelection, but at the same time, it is more of an open question with Biden than it has been with other presidents in modern history. Biden, at 78, is the oldest sitting president in history. When he announced his run in 2019 there was reportedly a lot of discussion about whether he should also announce he will be a one-term president.

During the news conference, Biden answered that, “My plan is to run for re-election. That’s my expectation.” He also expects he will run with Vice President Harris as his running mate. He was less sure if he would be running against Donald Trump in 2024, or if the Republican Party will even exist.

4. No news on scrapping the Senate filibuster

In an interview with ABC News last week, Biden said he was open to changes to the Senate filibuster. With the status quo on the filibuster, much of Biden’s agenda is stalled because of the need for 60 votes, which includes topics like gun control, climate change, and voting rights.

During the news conference, he was asked many ways if he would go further than his statement last week, and he largely didn’t. He appeared very much like he would like to keep the filibuster in some form. That said, he did offer this: “If we have to, if there is complete lockdown and chaos as a consequence of the filibuster, then we’ll have to go beyond what I’m talking about.”

5. Where Biden did make news: foreign policy

What will get a lot of attention around the world are newsy comments as it relates to foreign policy, particularly on Afghanistan, North Korea, and China. (Sorry, no update on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s challenge of a one-on-one debate with Biden.)

On Afghanistan, Biden made news when he said that it was unlikely the United States would be able to keep an agreement with the Taliban to withdraw troops by aMay 1 deadline the Trump administration made.

He was less clear as to when the United States would leave, but that it was his intention not to continue what has been America’s longest war any further. The United States has 3,500 troops there and other NATO partners have an additional 7,500 troops, roughly. Biden said his advisors are actively talking with the NATO partners as well as the current Afghan leadership on the exact next steps.

Asked in a follow-up question whether there would be American troops there a year from now Biden said, “I can’t picture that being the case.”

With regard to North Korea, Biden was pretty clear that while the amount of missile testing by North Koreans is in violation of United Nations rules, there would be no direct retaliation unless the situation escalates, but that “I’m also prepared for some form of diplomacy” though that is predicated on North Korea getting rid of their nuclear weapons.

Biden also gave his most extensive remarks yet as president about how he views the nation’s relationship with China. Over the weekend, American and Chinese officials met in Alaska where things got tense inside of a hotel ballroom.

The biggest news from those remarks was that Americans were meeting with other countries to make sure they were “all on the same page” as it relates to a response of escalating human rights abuses against the Uighurs, a Muslim group who live in a globally strategic area in Western China.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell.