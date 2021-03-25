fb-pixel Skip to main content

Mass. reports 72,088 new COVID-19 vaccinations

By Martin Finucane Globe Staff,Updated March 25, 2021, 1 hour ago
A man is given a COVID-19 test at a mobile testing site.
A man is given a COVID-19 test at a mobile testing site.Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff

The number of coronavirus vaccinations administered in Massachusetts rose by 72,088 to 3,151,237, state officials reported Thursday.

The number of new vaccinations was greater than on Wednesday, when 62,563 were reported.

The total number of shots administered amounted to 84.2 percent of the 3,743,060 doses shipped to providers in the state so far, the Department of Public Health said.

The total shots administered included 1,985,856 first shots and 1,087,118 second shots of the Moderna and Pfizer two-shot vaccines. It also included 78,263 shots of the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine.

The number of people fully vaccinated — with either two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson — rose to 1,165,381.

Massachusetts is in the midst of a high-stakes campaign to vaccinate 4.1 million adults in an effort to bring an end to a pandemic that has wracked the state for more than a year.


Updates on coronavirus cases, deaths and other metrics will be posted shortly.

To take a deeper dive into the state’s coronavirus statistics click here.

Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.

