As Mass. vaccinates older residents, positive cases increase among younger people, Baker says

“While these residents are far less likely to be hospitalized, it remains critically important for all residents, and especially young people, to continue to practice prevention strategies and not let down their guard,” he added.

Baker said that while hospitalizations have declined over the past few months as the state vaccinated its “most vulnerable residents, particularly people over the age of 75,” the state is now seeing more positive cases for the younger age demographic.

Massachusetts is now seeing an increase in positive COVID-19 cases among people younger than 30 years old, Governor Charlie Baker said Thursday, as the state continues its vaccination campaign that prioritizes older residents.

According to weekly data the state released on March 18 that included two weeks of numbers from Feb. 28 to March 13, residents aged 19 and younger constituted the highest number of positive cases, and those between the ages of 20 and 29 years old had the second-highest number of infections. The state releases its age breakdown of COVID-19 infections and deaths every Thursday.

Massachusetts residents who are 75 and older are the age cohort in the state that have the highest number of fully vaccinated people, according to state data.

About 1.1 million Massachusetts residents, or 16.5 percent of the state’s population, have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to data from the state and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, while about 1.9 million residents, or 28.2 percent of the state’s population, have received their first dose.

At Baker’s press briefing Thursday, he encouraged Massachusetts residents to continue engaging in the recommended public health measures that help stop the spread of the virus.

“Vaccines are here and that’s a great thing, but we’re still in a race against time, especially as supply remains constrained,” Baker said. “To ensure that we can stay on track and beat back the virus, provide vaccines and get back to normal, we continue to urge residents to do your part to stop the spread.”

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.