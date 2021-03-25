Schumer says Senate will tackle hate crime legislation

Senate majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday announced steps the chamber will take after a two-week break, starting with a Senate vote on hate crimes legislation to give local law enforcement more resources to prosecute crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, who have faced racist attacks during the coronavirus pandemic. Schumer also said the Senate “must take action” on gun control legislation after two mass shootings this month, including one in Georgia that left six Asian American women dead.

WASHINGTON — Senate Democrats are vowing action on several of their top priorities in April, including strengthening hate crime laws to include Asian Americans and restoring voting rights protections to combat minority voter suppression.

He said the Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing on a voting rights bill named after the late Georgia Representative John Lewis — a companion to broad legislation Democrats are considering that would be the largest overhaul of US election policy in a generation. The narrower bill would seek to restore elements of the Voting Rights Act that were struck down by the Supreme Court in 2013, a decision that Democrats say left minority voters vulnerable to disenfranchisement.

Conspicuously absent from the spring agenda is immigration legislation, reflecting how movement on the issue has slowed in Congress in the face of Republican opposition. Democratic momentum has also been hurt by the Biden administration’s struggle to handle the large and growing numbers of unaccompanied minors seeking to enter the US from Mexico.

Schumer says he believes the American people are ready for “big, bold comprehensive change.” But the prospects of the bills he promoted Thursday becoming law is distant, for now, as Republicans are broadly opposed to most of them and the Senate is narrowly divided 50-50. Lacking the 60 votes needed on most legislation, Schumer is planning to put legislation on the floor anyway and let Republicans go on record opposing it.

Associated Press

Lawmakers move to block funds for Capitol fencing

A trio of lawmakers on Thursday introduced legislation that would ban federal funds from being used to install permanent fencing around the US Capitol and its office buildings, amid a debate over how best to secure the complex in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 insurrection by a pro-Trump mob.

Meanwhile, almost three months after the insurrection raised questions about Capitol safety and security, the House is making all doors surrounding the chamber bulletproof. A House Democratic leadership aide confirmed the change, which was first reported by Axios, but noted that the project was planned long before the deadly attack. The aide, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe security measures, said the decision to bulletproof the chamber doors was made “as part of a general revamp.”

The fencing measure, called the “No Fencing at the United States Capitol Complex Act,” was introduced by Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton, a Democrat and the District’s nonvoting representative in Congress, as well as Senators Chris Van Hollen, Democrat of Maryland, and and Roy Blunt, Republican of Missouri. Blunt recently announced that he will not run for reelection in 2022.

“We need to put that terrible day behind us,” Norton said, referring to the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol. “You can’t do it as long as this fencing is up to remind people that they can’t get into the Capitol.”

In recent weeks, local residents have protested the four-mile-long, razor-wire-topped black metal fencing that has surrounded the Capitol and nearby buildings, arguing that it is not only a nuisance but also a threat to freedom.

A layer of outer fencing had been removed as of Wednesday, but it remains uncertain when the inner fencing, which surrounds the Capitol building, will be taken down.

Washington Post

Judiciary panel deadlocks on Gupta for associate AG

The Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday deadlocked over the nomination of Vanita Gupta for associate attorney general, the No. 3 position at the Justice Department, after advancing the nomination of Lisa Monaco as deputy attorney general, the department’s No. 2 position.

Judiciary Committee Chairman Richard J. Durbin, Democrat of Illinois, cut off committee debate on Gupta’s nomination after two hours, as one Republican after another sought to paint the views of the civil rights lawyer as too extreme.

Under Senate rules, the full chamber could still get the opportunity to consider Gupta’s nomination if Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer of New York files a motion to discharge her nomination from the committee and a majority supports doing so.

Senator Charles E. Grassley of Iowa, the top Republican on the panel, called Gupta “a strident proponent of many very liberal causes” and argued that “it’s hard to disentangle her legal career from her very progressive politics.”

Other GOP senators on the panel pointed to Gupta’s past statements on issues such as legalization of drugs and police funding, and questioned whether she could impartially apply the law. They had unsuccessfully sought to persuade Durbin to hold a second confirmation hearing to probe her views on an array of subjects.

Durbin defended Gupta, saying she is “exceptionally well-qualified,” and accused Republican senators of opposing her because of her advocacy of voting rights, an issue that he said “touched a nerve.”

Durbin also said that Gupta has a record of working with people in both parties and that her nomination enjoys the support of some prominent conservatives and law-enforcement organizations.

The nomination of Monaco, who served in the Justice Department during the Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama administrations, has proved far less contentious. Her nomination was approved on a voice vote, signaling broad bipartisan support.

Grassley called her a “consummate professional” who “follows the rule of law.” No Republican on the committee raised objections to her nomination as deputy attorney general.

Washington Post

Manchin urges caution on voting rights legislation

Senator Joe Manchin III, Democrat of West Virginia, has offered his support for many provisions of the Democrats’ voting rights legislation but cautioned that the Senate shouldn’t pursue it without Republican support.

“Pushing through legislation of this magnitude on a partisan basis may garner short-term benefits, but will inevitably only exacerbate the distrust that millions of Americans harbor against the US government,” Manchin said in a statement. “We can and we must reform our federal elections together — not as Democrats and Republicans, but as Americans to restore the faith and trust in our democracy.”

Manchin is the only Democrat not signed on as a co-sponsor of the For the People Act, which would expand voting access as well as address issues with election security and campaign finance. It would also require presidential candidates and their running mates to release 10 years of income tax returns, a response to President Donald Trump refusing to release his.

Manchin seems to suggest that instead of a comprehensive package, Democrats should focus on the areas that would garner Republican support.

“Instead of arguing about the election reforms on which we disagree, Congress should be working together to enact those on which we can agree,” he said.

In a 50-50 Senate, if Manchin, or any one Democrat, doesn’t vote for a bill and it garners no Republican support, it will fail.

Washington Post