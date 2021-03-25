USC agrees to $852 million payout in sex abuse lawsuit

This story includes discussion of sexual assault. If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The University of Southern California has agreed to an $852 million settlement with more than 700 women who accused the college’s longtime campus gynecologist of sexual abuse.

The agreement, announced Thursday, is believed to be a record amount for such a case. It dwarfs the $500 million Michigan State University agreed to pay in 2018 to settle claims against sports doctor Larry Nassar.