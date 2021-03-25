A compromise for community college teaching

Re “Community colleges urged to hike classes on campus” (Metro, March 24): As an adjunct instructor of more than 20 years at a Massachusetts community college, I am in total agreement that we should be doing all we can to return to in-person classes as soon as possible.

Many of our school’s classes this past academic year have been conducted asynchronously. This means that Zoom group class sessions are optional. All work is completed independently by students online. Individual meetings with instructors through Zoom are made available but, again, not required.

This has greatly reduced the quality of the educational experience. Students who attend the Zoom sessions are more likely to be the students who are highly motivated. In asynchronous teaching, students who need the structure and interaction of in-person classes are the ones most likely not to complete the assigned work, resulting in poor grades or dropping out. In addition, through asynchronous teaching, there can be no monitored in-class assessment of the students’ progress through scheduled in-class tests.