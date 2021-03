Brava to Renée Graham for standing up to her fear of needles and getting her vaccination (”A shot against COVID-19 — and a fear of needles,” Opinion, March 24). I suspect many of us have a secret, “irrational” fear of something. It takes courage to face it head-on. In this case, Graham made the morally right choice, showing us all what it means to act truly summum bonum — for the highest, ultimate good.

Miriam Brooks

Braintree