I know there has been significant negative commentary on the vaccine rollout in Massachusetts (“Baker defends vaccine rollout,” Metro, March 24). My experience was quite different. When the general age was reduced to 60 on Monday, I received a text from Beth Israel Lahey Health asking if I wanted to make an appointment. I clicked on the link, checked on the dates available, and got my first vaccine that day, less than three hours later.

Dave Farnsworth