A refreshing look down the road at 65+

As a 76-year-old resident of Boston, I read with great interest Elizabeth Dugan’s article on understanding and building age-friendly communities (“How Mass. can become a living laboratory for aging,” Opinion, March 22). It is refreshing to see that someone is looking down the road as the over-65 population grows. There is a progressive organization, Beacon Hill Village, that has been enhancing the lives of seniors for years. It is a model for addressing needs and developing programs.

Bob Kagey