The T needs to be bigger, not smaller

Re “MBTA is rethinking service cuts and scraps layoffs after criticism from lawmakers” (Metro, March 19): From local riders to the entire congressional delegation, Bay Staters have made it clear what they think of the recent MBTA service cuts: That is one train that should not have left the station.

Well before COVID-19, voices across Massachusetts were singing the same refrain: We need to invest in transit. Be it to reduce pollution, ensure greater equity and access to jobs, education, recreation, family, and friends — all of which are even more treasured as we look to a post-COVID future.

With the promise of almost $1 billion in federal funds, the MBTA must go beyond reversing its latest round of cuts. Emerging from the pandemic, we cannot return to the status quo, which included rising air pollution, crumbling roads, and the country’s worst traffic. Instead, we need to transform transportation in Massachusetts by creating a new “normal” in which the easiest and cheapest ways to travel are also the cleanest and healthiest.