Women vs. violence: The work is far from over

Over the weekend, Turkey, the first nation to sign a European Council treaty protecting women from violence 10 years ago, withdrew from that treaty. In the United States, the 1994 landmark Violence Against Women Act , has lapsed, and Congress is struggling to bring it back to life — yes, even in the wake of the cold-blooded murder of seven women, six of them of Asian descent, by one gunman in Atlanta.

Another Women’s History Month is upon us, but hold the balloons and confetti. This year from Anchorage to Ankara there’s little to celebrate.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan issued a decree annulling Turkey’s participation in the Istanbul Convention — a treaty drafted in Turkey’s largest city in 2011 — and a treaty ratified by its parliament the following year. More than 30 other European countries approved the agreement too. It aims to protect women from violence, by asserting their equal rights and compelling participating governments to prevent and prosecute gender-based violence.

But increasingly, law in Turkey is what the president says it is, and while thousands of women there took to the streets this weekend to protest Erdogan’s latest outrage, the president is more concerned with consolidating power among his conservative Islamic base. The latter consider the treaty an assault on the traditional family structure.

Some 67 women were murdered in Turkey in the first 65 days of this year, according to the We Will Stop Femicide Platform, a women’s rights organization that monitors violence against women. At least 409 women were killed in 2020.

President Biden responded to Erdogan’s latest moves in a statement Sunday saying, “Countries should be working to strengthen and renew their commitments to ending violence against women, not rejecting international treaties designed to protect women and hold abusers accountable.”

But fulfilling such pledges on the home front turns out to be far from simple. Biden, who as a US senator introduced the original Violence Against Women Act, has his work cut out for him in seeing its current version resurrected in Congress two years after its expiration. The House moved just last week to reauthorize the act, which updates and builds on what was then a landmark piece of legislation that provided funding to help stem domestic violence and provide services and shelters for its victims. Funding for many of those programs has continued despite the lapse in the law.

This year’s effort passed the House last week 244-172, with 29 Republicans supporting it.

“This should not be a Democratic or Republican issue — it’s about standing up against the abuse of power and preventing violence,” Biden said, following the vote.

It shouldn’t, but this is Washington in 2021, where nearly everything is partisan.

Despite its title, the new language in the law is gender-neutral, dealing with all forms of intimate-partner violence or stalking. The real sticking point as it heads to the Senate (and accounting for many of those 172 House votes against — all of them Republican) is an expansion of prohibitions on gun sales to or possession of firearms by those convicted of domestic violence. This version of the bill aims to close the so-called “boyfriend loophole” — extending the gun-sale prohibition to those convicted of abusing a former dating partner even if it’s not someone they lived with or shared a child with.

Of the 600 or more women shot and killed each year by an intimate partner, about half have dated but not married or lived with the shooter.

The National Rifle Association has nevertheless launched a full-court press against that expansion, especially as the legislation hits the narrowly divided Senate.

There’s a growing body of evidence that the global pandemic has served to both increase and to hide a similar pandemic of domestic abuse. It may be years before its final tally is known.

Women may make up nearly half the world’s population, and isn’t it just swell to have an International Women’s Day (March 8) and a Women’s History Month. But they are hollow occasions if not accompanied by tough, enforceable laws and treaties to keep women safe and guarantee their inalienable right to live free of fear. A better tribute than a month of media merrymaking would be to secure women’s rights under the law.

