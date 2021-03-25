BC advances in NCAA men’s hockey tournament as Notre Dame has to forfeit Saturday’s game

The Boston College men’s hockey team received word Thursday that its first-round opponent in the NCAA Division 1 tournament, Notre Dame, will not play in Saturday’s scheduled contest in Albany, N.Y., because of COVID protocols.

The Eagles advance via forfeit and will face the winner of Saturday’s game between Boston University and St. Cloud State in a national quarterfinal Sunday at 5:30 p.m.

Per NCAA rules, if a team withdraws from the tournament because of COVID-related issues within 24 hours of the bracket being released, it can be replaced, but any withdrawal after that results in a forfeit. There is no plan to reseed teams following a forfeit.