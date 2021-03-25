BC advances in NCAA men’s hockey tournament as Notre Dame has to forfeit Saturday’s game

The Boston College men’s hockey team received word Thursday that its first-round opponent in the NCAA Division 1 tournament, Notre Dame, will not play in Saturday’s scheduled contest in Albany, N.Y., because of COVID protocols.
The Eagles advance via forfeit and will face the winner of Saturday’s game between Boston University and St. Cloud State in a national quarterfinal Sunday at 5:30 p.m.
Per NCAA rules, if a team withdraws from the tournament because of COVID-related issues within 24 hours of the bracket being released, it can be replaced, but any withdrawal after that results in a forfeit. There is no plan to reseed teams following a forfeit.
In a statement, Notre Dame said the team went through seven rounds of testing in the week leading up to its departure for Albany. After finding multiple positive tests, the team decided, in consultation with the Albany County Public Health Department and the NCAA Medical Advisory Group, to withdraw.
“It’s an unfortunate situation, and I feel for our guys, especially our seniors,” said Notre Dame coach Jeff Jackson. “The team was excited about returning to the NCAA Tournament and ready to continue competing after earning the opportunity.
“But with the multiple positives and subsequent contact tracing, it became clear that for the safety of our team and the others in the tournament, we could not proceed.”