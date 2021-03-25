Boston Pride is one of four teams to compete in playoffs as National Women’s Hockey League resumes season

Toronto was on a roll in the Lake Placid bubble before the season was stopped. After the Six lost their first two games to the Metropolitan Riveters and Minnesota, they won their next four, outscoring their opponents 16-6. Toronto started its streak with a 2-1 win over the Pride on Jan. 26.

The Boston Pride, Toronto Six, Minnesota Whitecaps, and Connecticut Whale will play a doubleheader on Friday with the winners playing in the championship game on Saturday at 7 p.m. Top-seeded Toronto will play the Pride at 5:30 on Friday and the No. 2 Whitecaps will face the No. 3 Whale at 8 p.m.

After a seven-week suspension because multiple positive COVID-19 tests in its original bubble in Lake Placid, N.Y., the National Women’s Hockey League will resume its season Friday with four teams vying for the Isobel Cup at Warrior Arena.

“It definitely was sort of disappointing in some aspects,” Toronto forward Shiann Darkangelo said of the stoppage. “We hadn’t played in a while and we got to the bubble, and we got to play a bunch of games back to back. We built momentum as each game went on … we were definitely building and then for it to come to a stop was difficult, but we understand the reasons that it had to.”

The Pride yielded two third-period goals to the Six in their Jan. 26 matchup and went 3-4 in Lake Placid, but gained a playoff spot after the Metropolitan Riveters dropped out of the season because of positive COVID-19 tests, and the Whale dropped out for unrelated reasons, giving the Pride a playoff spot at the time. But the Pride is hoping to build momentum off their final two wins in Lake Placid — 7-1 and 6-0 over the Buffalo Beauts — and take it to their home ice.

“I think we just need to come out strong right from the start. It took us a little while to get our legs going, a couple games, so I think we’ve just got to come out strong right from the drop of the puck,” said Pride forward Christina Putigna.

Connecticut and Minnesota did not play each other in the bubble. Minnesota, like Connecticut, played four games in Lake Placid, the least of the remaining playoff teams, and went 3-1. The team’s only loss was 4-3 to the Six on Jan. 30, its last in the bubble, but defeated the Six, 6-5, in overtime on Jan. 24. The Whitecaps also beat the Pride, 2-1, on Jan. 23.

“I think it’s actually more exciting that way, not knowing your opponent because you go out there and you just play, and you don’t overthink it,” Whitecaps defenseman Winny Brodt-Brown said of Friday’s matchup. “We don’t really know what to expect and they don’t know what to expect.”

Forward Nina Rodgers led the Whitecaps in scoring in the bubble (2-4—6) and they had the best power play rating of the four remaining clubs (26 percent).

The Whale went 2-2 in their four bubble games, which included a 4-1 win over the Pride on Jan. 27. From Connecticut’s experience in Lake Placid, caution off the ice is the best way to approach this weekend.

“Now everyone knows what will happen if protocols aren’t strictly enforced. Everyone will do [to] the best of their abilities knowing how easily it does spread in a hockey environment,” Whale assistant coach Laura Brennan said. “Everyone coming to the new hockey environment knows what’s at stake here.”

NWHL playoffs schedule

At Warrior Arena (all games on NBCSN)

Friday’s semifinals

▪ Toronto vs. Boston, 5 p.m.

▪ Minnesota vs. Connecticut, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s final

▪ Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.