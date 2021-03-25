Bruce Cassidy says things moving in right direction as Bruins practice Wednesday night

The Bruins went through another round of testing Wednesday morning before hitting the ice that night for the first time since last Thursday. Their matchup Thursday against the New York Islanders will be the team’s first home game in front of fans since March 7, 2020.

After a COVID-19 outbreak put the Bruins on a five-day standstill, returning to practice Wednesday at Warrior Ice Arena felt like a relief and a reset.

Recovering from the COVID outbreak plus returning to play in front of fans felt, to Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy, like signs that things were moving in the right direction.

“I’m an optimist,” Cassidy said. “We’re back at work. We weren’t sure on Monday, Tuesday how this was going to play out. Here we are.”

Cassidy’s optimism was tested when David Pastrnak, David Krejci, Jake DeBrusk, and Craig Smith joined Sean Kuraly on the NHL’s COVID list last week.

“We lost another player, we didn’t know how many we’d lose — and staff and everyone that was on the trip included — it was a little bit of an unknown there for a few days,” Cassidy said. “The good part is we’re back to work. Everyone’s feeling good.”

Kuraly and DeBrusk remain on the COVID list, but Pastrnak, Krejci, and Smith returned to the ice Wednesday night.

“No one’s happy,” Cassidy said. “They’re missing time. They’re isolated. I don’t think there’s any threats there health-wise. They’re young guys, they’re healthy, so they just have to sort of do their time and make the best of it while they’re off and be ready to go when they get back.”

David Pastrnak could be back soon. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Meanwhile, Cassidy sorted through the status of several players as the Bruins navigate a stretch of three games in four days.

While Jeremy Lauzon (broken hand) and Brandon Carlo (suspected concussion) were able to skate while the Bruins were in Buffalo, Cassidy said he doesn’t expect either to be on the ice Thursday.

Carlo still has to go through contact and practice before Cassidy can consider playing him. Lauzon practiced with full contact, but Cassidy said putting him on the ice will depend on how strong he is in his battles.

“Is he able to at least battle to an acceptable level will probably be the determining factor for him,” Cassidy said. “So again, before he gets through another practice or two, it’s probably, speculating, but I would guess simply because he’s going through the contact part now that he’s closer than Brandon.”

Jarred Tinordi, Trent Frederic, and Zach Senyshyn felt good Wednesday, Cassidy said, and will participate in the morning skate along with Tuukka Rask. A decision on their availability for the game will be made after they consult with medical staff.

“But all of those guys are technically not held back through medical diagnosis,” Cassidy said. “It’s, ‘Are they ready? Do they feel good?’ It could be tomorrow. It could be Saturday. But they’re all very close and could all play tomorrow.”

If Rask isn’t ready to go Thursday, Jaroslav Halak will be in net. The two goaltenders will split the weekend games Saturday against Buffalo and Sunday against New Jersey.

Despite injuries and COVID issues, the Bruins are fourth in the East.

Patrice Bergeron sounded an optimistic note on Wednesday. Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Cassidy was hesitant to say that the Bruins were “out of the woods” with COVID-19, but captain Patrice Bergeron liked the buzz of players happy to seemingly put the outbreak behind them.

“It’s a great sign, right, when there’s a lot of guys on the ice competing,” Bergeron said. “A lot of faces that we haven’t seen in a while, so that was very exciting and I was really happy to see that.

“Probably the best news of the week is that we get to play tomorrow in front of our fans. I’m looking forward to that. Obviously, it’s been a while. That being said, we just went along. It’s unfortunate that it happened, but it’s the type of environment that we’re in. You never know what’s going to happen and you’ve got to roll with the punches.”

The Bruins are set to play 28 games in 45 days unless the NHL extends the regular season. While it’s daunting, Bergeron said it’s a situation every team in the league faces.

“It’s one of those years where there’s a lot of things you can’t control and it’s out of your hands and you have to handle it the right way,” Bergeron said. “For us, especially right now, it’s a day at a time and making sure you get yourself ready for that next game in front of you.”

Cassidy said he could definitely see some benefits to returning from an unwanted hiatus to a home arena with welcoming fans for the first time.

“We’ve played a lot of road games,” Cassidy said. “The comforts of home, hopefully, they’re good to us. Get some fans in the building, that’ll give you energy. I think players are kind of pining for that now. It’s been a long time without fans. The buildings I’ve been in recently where there’s fans, even though there’s not many, it’s just a different atmosphere. It’s getting back to the old normal, so to speak.”

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.