Bruins happy to have fans back inside TD Garden

“I’m trying not to think too hard about it,” national anthem singer Todd Angilly said in a quiet moment before the lights and sound drenched the scene. “Because it’s emotional.”

Fans in black and gold jerseys milled around on Causeway Street on a sunny March afternoon. Not a playoff-caliber crush of them, just a dash. Once inside TD Garden, they trickled to their seats, sat down, and waited for the warm-up to begin. Organist Ron Poster played a mix of jaunty pregame tunes, including the themes from “Welcome Back, Kotter” and “Cheers.”

After more than a year of silence on Causeway Street, the Bruins welcomed their fans, and Angilly hit all the right notes, before Thursday night’s game against the Islanders. With approximately 2,000 fans in the building, it was the first professional sporting event in the Commonwealth with a rooting, ticket-buying audience since the pandemic began.

The lines weren’t out the door in singer/bartender Angilly’s section, because his section is closed until further notice. Social distancing and phone ordering were the rules for concessions. Everyone was supposed to keep their masks on.

The TD Garden was allowed to operate at 12 percent capacity for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Fans stand during Thursday's national anthem. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Angilly was eager to share stories with his favorite customers but was trying to remain patient. He didn’t want to get too excited about it.

“What is it going to be like come playoff time?” he said. “I’ve just got to take it one game at a time.”

The Bruins, as you’d expect, were eager to see faces in the seats.

“Finally, someone to throw pucks at in warm-ups,” David Pastrnak said before the game. He later gave fans in the lower bowl a series of playful waves as he stretched during warm-up. The faithful weren’t permitted to press against the glass, as they did before, since the first three to eight rows were covered by tarps. Charlie McAvoy and Charlie Coyle tossed a couple of pucks to overjoyed fans, who temporarily forgot about the 6-feet-apart regulations while angling for souvenirs.

David Pastrnak flipped a puck to John LaFauci from Billerica during pregame warmups Thursday. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

“For me, it means a lot,” said Pastrnak. “I love playing with a full building and it’s always more exciting. Obviously, we missed them a lot lately. Don’t know how good my [pregame] nap is going to be today. I’m really excited.”

The Bruins joined what has become a majority of NHL teams welcoming a smattering of fans back to arenas. Nearly all of their East Division neighbors, in New York (Islanders, Rangers, Sabres), New Jersey (Devils), and Pennsylvania (Flyers, Penguins) allow limited numbers. Washington is the lone holdout in the division, but the Washington Post reported the Capitals recently petitioned local government officials to reconsider.

The entire Central Division and most of the West Division have opened the door to some number of fans. The three California teams and the seven Canadian (North Division) teams remain closed.

In late February, Governor Charlie Baker said arenas and stadiums can open with 12 percent capacity beginning March 22. A game Tuesday against the Islanders, postponed amid the Bruins’ COVID-19 issues, would have been the first.

…

The crew at Warrior Ice Arena worked Wednesday night into Thursday morning. They were giving the sheet an NWHL makeover in advance of this weekend’s Isobel Cup semifinals and final.

They covered the Spoked-B at center ice with white paint and laid down NWHL decals. They swapped out the ads on the boards. They painted the neutral zone purple.

All this work meant the Bruins had an unexpected morning off. The team canceled its skate on Thursday because of what it called a “scheduling conflict.”

Shifting the skate to TD Garden “didn’t seem like it was worth” the headaches, coach Bruce Cassidy said. Though the Bruins hoped to get one final tune-up before playing their first game in a week, they did practice Wednesday night.

Jake DeBrusk and Sean Kuraly remained on the COVID-19 list, a day after Pastrnak, David Krejci, and Craig Smith were reinstated. The latter three were in the Boston lineup on Thursday night.

Tuukka Rask, who practiced Wednesday night, made his first start since March 7, when he left a game against the Devils with what appeared to be a back issue. The club has not said what ailed him.

“We would have liked to see him get a few more pucks today,” Cassidy said, “but he feels that he’s ready to go.”

Though Dan Vladar submitted a fine effort in his first NHL start last week, Cassidy expects Rask to split the net with Jaroslav Halak from here on out. Barring an injury or ineffectiveness, Cassidy won’t call down to Providence to rest one of his veterans.

“Tuukka’s missed some time,” Cassidy noted. “He needs to get some work.”

Jarred Tinordi (upper body), last seen absorbing a March 16 check that got the Penguins’ Brandon Tanev a major boarding penalty and game misconduct, returned to the lineup, as did forward Trent Frederic (lower body), stung by a shot in last Thursday’s win over the Sabres. The lack of morning skate meant the Bruins held out Zach Senyshyn, who was 50-50 to play, accoridng to Cassidy. He suffered an upper-body injury in his March 11 season debut. Karson Kuhlman played right wing on the third line. Forward Jack Studnicka and defenseman Jack Ahcan were scratches.

…

During the Bruins’ five-day COVID layoff, Pastrnak said he kept in shape on the stationary bike in his apartment. Like his teammates, he also followed a workout regimen provided by the club. He made a few modifications. “I did a couple pushups on one hand,” he joked … Pastrnak, who missed the month-long training camp before last summer’s return because of quarantine issues, wasn’t fazed by this latest layoff. “Stay home and try to stay safe and hope for the negative results to come back,” he said. “Long days and long waiting, but glad to [have] that over. I experienced that a couple times already, so those five days was nothing for me” … The Sabres, in town for a Saturday matinee (1 p.m.), extended their losing streak to 15 games on Wednesday (0-13-2). It is a historic dry spell, topped in NHL history only by the 1975 Capitals and 1993 Sharks (17 straight losses) and 2004 Penguins (18) … Fans are not allowed to attend the Isobel Cup games in Brighton, but NBCSN and Twitch.tv/NWHL will carry them. Boston plays Toronto at 5 p.m. Friday, followed by Minnesota-Connecticut at 8. The Isobel Cup Final is 7 p.m. Saturday. “Shoutout to the Boston Pride,” Cassidy said, wearing a hat with the team’s lioness logo. “Good luck, girls.”

