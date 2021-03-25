Celtics’ rally not enough in loss to Bucks, and other observations

Kemba Walker’s 14-point quarter kept Boston within striking distance in the third, and the run carried into the fourth. The Celtics trailed, 119-110, with 2:30 left and it appeared their comeback might have run out of steam. But then Jayson Tatum converted a 3-point play, Walker was unguarded as he drilled a 3-pointer, and Jaylen Brown hit a 3-pointer with 1:32 left that pulled the Celtics within 121-119. After an offensive foul by Giannis Antetokounmpo, Marcus Smart missed an open 3-pointer that would have given the Celtics the lead.

Then they provided some evidence that perhaps this team just needed some time together, as they charged back from a 25-point deficit midway through the third quarter. In the end, though, Daniel Theis’s potential winning 3-pointer at the buzzer was off, and the Bucks held on for a 121-119 win, leaving the Celtics to focus on another moral victory without an actual one.

The NBA trade deadline will arrive at 3 p.m. on Thursday, and for much of the Celtics’ game against the Bucks on Wednesday night, their needs for reinforcements, or even just a general shakeup, appeared glaring.

The Celtics had two more chances to tie, but Walker and Smart had shots blocked. Smart’s shot was swatted out with two seconds left, giving Boston one last chance. After the initial inbounds was knocked out with one second left, Smart found Theis wide open in the right corner, but his 3-pointer was off.

Brown had 24 points and Walker added 23 for the Celtics. It was Milwaukee’s 13th win in its last 14 games. These teams will meet again on Friday night.

Observations from the game:

▪ Antetokounmpo started after being a game-time decision because of a sore knee and didn’t have a big impact in the first half. He was 1 for 5 from the field with 4 points and 4 assists. The fact that Milwaukee poured in 70 points anyway shows how much help he received. Khris Middleton and Bobby Portis scored 15 points apiece before the break. Once again, the Celtics’ defensive effort appeared to be lacking. In the first half the Bucks had 10 offensive rebounds and 16 second-chance points, and the Celtics’ shoulders seemed to sag a bit more after each one.

▪ Brown gave the Celtics a lift in the opening quarter, flashing his new preferred shot profile — 3-pointers and layups — en route to 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting. But he didn’t have much help. Walker, Tatum, and Smart combined to score just 2 points on 1-of-8 shooting in the opening quarter. And Brown had a lengthy quiet stretch after that, scoring just 2 points over the next two quarters.

▪ Semi Ojeleye suffered a hip contusion when he collided with Bucks guard Jrue Holiday on a screen with 9:31 left in the second quarter. He slumped to the ground and coach Brad Stevens had to call a timeout before Ojeleye was helped to the locker room. He was ruled out soon after. Ojeleye has been a reliable bench piece for Boston this season. He entered the night shooting 38.7 percent from beyond the 3-point line and has played his usual sturdy defense. If he’s expected to be out for a significant amount of time, it could affect Boston’s approach to Thursday’s trade deadline a bit.

▪ Entering Wednesday the Celtics had taken fewer than 10 free throws in three of their last five games. They didn’t make much progress on that front in the first half, when their only free throw came on a Theis 3-point play. More than half of the Celtics’ shots in the first half were 3-pointers, so that approach will never result in many trips to the line. But they need Tatum, Brown, and Walker to attack more frequently and with more purpose.

▪ Walker had a quiet start and his frustration level was as visible as it has been all season. He appeared on the verge of getting whistled for a technical foul several times when he voiced his displeasure with the officiating. Then early in the third quarter he stepped on the sideline and slammed the ball into the floor in frustration. But he got into a groove and sparked Boston’s third-quarter comeback, scoring 14 points over the final nine minutes. He seemed invigorated during that stretch, and the Celtics surely hope it’s something to build on. The issue is that effort level can’t be attached to whether shots are going in.

▪ Donte DiVincenzo hit a 3-pointer with 6:28 left in the third quarter to give his team a 90-65 lead, its largest. It was close to the point where Stevens might start considering resting his starters and trying again when these teams play again on Friday. But the Celtics then increased their effort level a bit and Walker found his rhythm, as Boston rolled off a 16-3 run to pull within 93-81. Boston trailed by 14 at the start of the fourth.

▪ Tatum returned after missing one game because of an illness, but Romeo Langford and Tristan Thompson remain out because of COVID-19 protocols.

