Celtics complete deal for Evan Fournier using Hayward trade exception, ship Daniel Theis to Bulls

The Celtics would have gone over the luxury tax by taking in Fournier’s $17 million contract, but by sending Theis to Chicago, Boston unloaded his $5 million salary and took back Wagner’s $2.1 million salary, keeping Boston just below the tax.

According the source, Boston is expected to use part of its $28.5 million trade exception that was created in the Gordon Hayward sign-and-trade. The Celtics also agreed to trade center Daniel Theis to the Bulls in exchange for Moe Wagner, a league source confirmed.

The Celtics have finalized a deal that will bring them Magic guard Evan Fournier in exchange for two future second-round picks, according to a league source.

Advertisement

Celtics ownership has made it clear it is willing to pay the luxury tax, and it will do so when Jayson Tatum’s max extension kicks in next year, but this keeps the Celtics from paying the costly repeater tax, which is activated when a team is in the tax in three out of four seasons.

Theis became a dependable piece of Boston’s starting group. This season he is averaging 9.5 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. But the emergence of Robert Williams, the looming return of Tristan Thompson and the apparent desire to get under tax likely factored into this decision, as well as the fact that Theis will be an unrestricted free agent at season’s end.

There had been some suggestion that perhaps the Fournier acquisition would be part of a larger trade involving Magic forward Aaron Gordon, the main prize of this free agent market, but a source said Boston and Orlando were never close to an agreement on that front. According to multiple reports, Gordon will be traded to the Denver Nuggets.

This season Fournier is averaging a career-high 19.7 points per game while shooting 38.8 percent from beyond the 3-point line. He is in the final year of a five-year, $85 million contract and will become an unrestricted free agent at season’s end. But president of basketball Danny Ainge has stated his reluctance to make a deal for a rental player, so Boston likely has confidence it will be able to re-sign Fournier at season’s end.

Advertisement

The addition of Fournier would leave the Celtics with 16 players on the NBA roster, one over the limit, so they will need to either waive a player or make a smaller trade to create space for Fournier.

Fournier seemed to confirm that he was Boston-bound on his own just after noon on Thursday. Well, sort of. He posted on Twitter: “Hi Celtics fans, if you’re not familiar with me, please Google my last name. You’re welcome.” Then he added a shamrock emoji to the end of his message.

Fournier has made this joke on Twitter before, a reference to a rare form of gangrene that goes by the same name.

The Celtics are 21-23 this season and entered Thursday night alone in eighth place in the Eastern Conference with just 28 games left in the regular season, so even if the team was unable to complete a seismic move, there was clear urgency to reshuffle the roster in some way.

So the Celtics added a potent scorer without surrendering anyone on their current roster. It did move on from perhaps its top asset, though, the massive Hayward trade exception. Because the Celtics are hard-capped this year they were unable to use the entire $28.5 million exception now, but it would have been unlocked if they had waited until the summer. Now, they will have about $11.5 million of the exception remaining during the offseason.

Advertisement

Boston’s lack of depth has been glaring, particularly with its top players so often sidelined due to injuries, illnesses or rest reasons. But the team is almost fully healthy, with Tristan Thompson and Romeo Langford expected to return from COVID-19 health and safety protocols soon. And Fournier will be a significant upgrade over some of the younger bench options.

Fournier, 28, could slide into the starting lineup and push Marcus Smart back to the sixth-man role in which he has thrived during much of his career. Smart has struggled mightily on offense in fourth quarters this season, making just 8 percent of his 3-pointers. So in games when Boston is in need of late scoring punch, Fournier could capably fill that role.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.