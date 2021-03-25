Christian Arroyo has gone from first-round pick to little-used utilityman, but he’s finding a place with the Red Sox

Arroyo progressed steadily through the minors and made his major league debut early in the 2017 season in front of a sellout crowd in San Francisco, starting at third base against the Dodgers.

“I was so naïve,” said Arroyo, who was one of the best high school hitters in the country that year. “I was like, ‘First-round pick? Whatever.’ I was on top of the world.”

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Christian Arroyo was the 25th overall pick of the 2013 draft — seven spots ahead of Aaron Judge — and landed a $1.87 million bonus from the San Francisco Giants.

“I thought that was how it worked,” Arroyo said. “I had always played baseball and had success.”

But Arroyo was back in the minors after 34 games when he hit .192. The Giants traded Arroyo to his hometown Tampa Bay Rays after the season. The Rays then traded him to Cleveland in 2019.

There wasn’t a fit there with a loaded infield and the Red Sox plucked Arroyo off waivers last August. He showed enough in 14 games to remain on the roster and is now fighting to make the team.

“Once you get on the field, it doesn’t matter if you’re a first rounder, a third rounder, a sixth rounder, or an undrafted free agent. You’re just playing,” Arroyo said.

“I learned that the hard way. In the big leagues, it’s about putting up numbers, that’s it. Nobody cares where you were picked.”

Arroyo has an .857 OPS with three home runs and eight RBIs in 18 games this spring. That he’s out of minor league options could play in Arroyo’s favor, but Sox coaches have been saying for weeks how impressed they are regardless.

“Since the first day, he’s had a great approach,” hitting coach Tim Hyers said. “You saw that he put in some work before he got here.”

Arroyo was not a home run hitter in the minor leagues. He piled up doubles and hit for average. But that approach flipped once he reached the majors.

“All I worried about in the minors was having a quality at-bat and hitting the ball in the gap,” Arroyo said. “Then I got to the big leagues and everybody was hitting home runs and I wanted in on that action.

“But I was swinging too hard. I was 22 and I didn’t understand my strengths as a player.”

When teams started using him at third base, Arroyo gained weight, believing he needed to have a prototypical body for that position. That only made things worse. With the muscle came tightness, and Arroyo lost the quick first step he had defensively.

The Red Sox, who plan to use Arroyo as a middle infielder, encouraged a different approach and he lost 15 pounds.

“I wanted to go into this season and get my legs back and be more athletic,” he said. “I dropped some weight and I feel like my body is right. The power is there, but I’m not forcing it. It was a quality offseason. I got back to my roots.”

Arroyo has played 44 innings at shortstop in spring training and 36 at second base. If Arroyo makes the team, he’s more likely to get more time at second base, with occasional games at shortstop when Xander Bogaerts needs a day off.

“Coming in I wanted to see him at short and he’s been good at shortstop,” manager Alex Cora said. “I saw him last year playing second a little bit. He’s able to turn a double play, he makes the routine play.

“But moving around to the other side, it was what I wanted to see, and it’s been good. He’s a good all-around player, more athletic than I thought he was. We’re very comfortable with him.”

With versatile Marwin Gonzalez and Kiké Hernández on the roster, Arroyo could be seen as redundant. But the Sox are prioritizing flexibility.

“We’re going to use a lot of guys, but obviously Kiké is going to play a lot of second base,” Cora said. “I think he’ll end up playing second most of the time when we have the lead.”

Arroyo is 25 and has played only 85 games in the majors. He’s convinced the best is still to come.

“My first year in the majors, I thought it was a blessing. But I struggled,” Arroyo said. “I’ve had some injuries, moved to different teams. I lost my identity as a player.

“I thought I was in the worst position of my career when the Sox sent me to Pawtucket. But I said to myself, ‘This is a stress-free environment, and I can do work and make the adjustments I needed to make.’

“I have a lot to prove, if only to myself.”

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.