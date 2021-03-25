Denver Nuggets get aggressive at deadline, trade for Magic’s Aaron Gordon

In exchange, the Magic receive veteran shooting guard Gary Harris , rookie R.J. Hampton , and a first-round draft pick.. The Nuggets are also receiving forward Gary Clark as part of the trade.

The 25-year-old Gordon averaged 14.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.2 assists for the Magic this season. He was the fourth overall pick by Orlando in the 2014 draft.

Gordon could find himself in the running to be in Denver’s starting rotation — possibly in place of veteran Paul Millsap. He would join a lineup that includes Michael Porter Jr., Jamal Murray, Will Barton, and All-Star big man Nikola Jokic as the Nuggets chase their first NBA title.

Lowry stays, Oladipo goes

Kyle Lowry stayed with the Raptors, and the Heat got Victor Oladipo instead. Lowry, perhaps the biggest prize on the market, did not get traded, the Raptors apparently unable to find enough assets to their liking.

The Heat, who were one of the biggest pursuers for Lowry, who they may still target as a free agent later this year, wound up adding Oladipo from the Rockets.

It didn’t cost Miami much: Kelly Olynyk was on an expiring deal, and Avery Bradley has barely played for the Heat this season because of COVID-19 and then a calf injury. The deal also included pick swap in 2022.

Questions swirled around Lowry all the way to the 3 p.m. deadline, and there were signs that the Raptors were positioning themselves to make a move. Toronto traded Matt Thomas to Utah and Terrence Davis to Sacramento for future draft picks not long before the deadline, opening up roster spots that were necessary because anyone who obtained Lowry would have had to send multiple players to Toronto in order to make the salary ramifications work.

Cavaliers can’t move Drummond

Unable to find a trade partner for benched center Andre Drummond, the Cavaliers will try to structure a contract buyout for the two-time All-Star.

Drummond hasn’t played since Feb. 12 and could wind up on a contending team after being pushed aside in Cleveland. The sides can agree to any financial figure for the buyout, but Drummond will likely get a prorated portion of the $28.7 million he’s due this season.

Rondo dealt to Clippers

The Clippers, who had been seeking point guard help for weeks, got it from the Hawks in Rajon Rondo, who was part of the Lakers’ run to the title last season and now returns to Los Angeles. The Clippers gave up Lou Williams in the deal with Atlanta, sending him back to his home state and the team with whom he spent two seasons (2012-14) … Another veteran went to a Western Conference contender when the Pelicans J.J. Redick to the Mavericks, along with Nicolo Melli for Wes Iwundu, James Johnson, and a second-round pick in this summer’s draft … The Trail Blazers acquired shooting guard Norm Powell in a trade with the Raptors. In exchange, the Blazers sent Gary Trent Jr. and Rodney Hood to the Raptors. Powell, 27, is averaging a career-best 19.6 points per game this season and is shooting 43.5 percent from beyond the 3-point arc … The Wizards dealt youth for youth, sending center Moritz Wagner and guard Troy Brown Jr., the No. 15 pick in the 2018 draft, to the Bulls. The Wizards received 22-year-old big man Daniel Gafford and 24-year-old small forward Chandler Hutchison in return … The Hornets acquired former Celtics guard Brad Wanamaker from the Warriors. The teams also exchanged heavily protected future second-round picks … The Pistons agreed to trade guard Delon Wright to the Kings for guard Cory Joseph and two second-round draft picks.