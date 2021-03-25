Franchy Cordero might be on Red Sox’ Opening Day roster after all

“It’s up to him,” manager Alex Cora said Thursday. “We’re not actually pushing him. He’s answered every challenge, everything that we’ve thrown at him. That’s a positive. There’s a chance he can be with us on Opening Day.”

But the 26-year-old outfielder has caught up quickly and could yet make his way onto the Opening Day roster.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Franchy Cordero appeared likely to open the season on the injured list after reporting to camp three weeks late following a positive test for COVID-19.

Cordero has appeared in only three Grapefruit League games, going 3 for 7 with a walk. But he’s racked up plate appearances in B games and rounds of live batting practice.

“I do believe that he has more at-bats than anybody in camp here,” Cora said.

Cordero is scheduled to start in left field Friday against Tampa Bay in Port Charlotte. If Cordero emerges from that game feeling good, the Sox will consider what comes next.

“Let’s see where he’s at Saturday,” Cora said. “If everything goes well then, we’ll sit down as a group and decide what we’re going to do probably Saturday, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday.”

Cordero did not experience any COVID-19 symptoms. But he played only 16 games for the Kansas City Royals last season because of a sprained right wrist and has a long history of injuries.

The Sox have been cognizant of having Cordero go through a typical progression, particularly in terms of running the bases and playing the outfield.

“We’ve been very impressed with the way he’s moving,” Cora said. “We’ve been very impressed with the way he feels after games.”

The Sox open the season April 1 against Baltimore and lefthander John Means. Cordero has hit .182 against lefthanders in his career, so the Sox could decide to wait a few days and activate him for Game 2 April 3.

Cordero is still on the COVID-19 related injured list, so activating him would require opening a spot on the 40-man roster, another part of the equation.

Vazquez suffers cut

Starting catcher Christian Vazquez was taken out of the lineup before the game against the Twins at JetBlue Park after a thrown ball struck him in the face during pregame drills.

The ball struck his sunglasses, shattering them. Vazquez was cut under his left eye and bruised his eye.

Jett Bandy replaced Vazquez in the lineup.

Pitching plans

The Sox will have 24-year-old Thaddeus Ward start against the Rays Friday. Rather than face the Rays for a third time, Nick Pivetta is scheduled for six innings in a B game at the Twins’ complex. Ward appeared in three games earlier in camp as a reliever and allowed one unearned run over 2⅓ innings … Cora on the Sox with five Grapefruit League games left to play: “If the season starts tomorrow, we’re prepared for that. Definitely we’ll be better than last year. No doubt about it. I feel good about the team. We know where we’re playing; we know the division. But we’ve done a pretty good of working and getting better. The work doesn’t stop now. It’s a good baseball team.” … J.D. Martinez was out of the lineup again after some bad sushi led to internal distress. He took some swings, and the plan is for him to play Friday and Saturday.

