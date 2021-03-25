A list of all of Thursday’s reported trades in the NBA

Multiple trades reportedly took place ahead of the NBA’s deadline on Thursday. Here is a running list detailing the players teams have reportedly acquired (will be updated).
Celtics
▪ Acquired guard Evan Fournier from the Magic for two future second-round draft picks.
Clippers
▪ Acquired guard Rajon Rondo from the Hawks. Sent guard Lou Williams to Atlanta.
Bulls
▪ Acquired center Nikola Vucevic and forward Al-Farouq Amin from the Magic. Sent center/forward Wendell Carter Jr., forward Otto Porter Jr., and two first-round picks (in 2021 and 2023) to Orlando.
▪ Acquired guard/forward Troy Brown and center Mo Wagner from the Wizards. Sent forward/center Daniel Gafford and forward/guard Chandler Hutchison to Washington.
Nuggets
▪ Acquired forwards Aaron Gordon and Gary Clark from the Magic. Sent guards Gary Harris and R.J. Hampton to Orlando, plus two first-round draft picks.
▪ Acquired center/forward JaVale McGee from the Cavaliers. Sent center/forward Isaiah Hartenstein and two second-round draft picks to Cleveland.
76ers
▪ Acquired guard George Hill from the Thunder and forward Iggy Brazdeikis from the Knicks. Sent center/forward Tony Bradley and two second-round draft picks to Philadelphia. Sent guard Terrance Ferguson to the Knicks.
Thunder
▪ Acquired guard Austin Rivers from the Knicks in a three-way deal involving the 76ers and Thunder.
Raptors
▪ Acquired guard/forward Gary Trent Jr. and guard/forward Rodney Hood from the Trail Blazers. Sent guard Norman Powell to Toronto.
Heat
▪ Acquired forward Nemanja Bjelica from the Kings. Sent forward/guard Moe Harkless and forward Chris Silva to the Kings.
Kings
▪ Acquired guard Delon Wright from the Pistons. Sent guard Cory Joseph and two second-round picks to Detroit.