A list of all of Thursday’s reported trades in the NBA

▪ Acquired guard Evan Fournier from the Magic for two future second-round draft picks.

Multiple trades reportedly took place ahead of the NBA’s deadline on Thursday. Here is a running list detailing the players teams have reportedly acquired (will be updated).

Clippers

▪ Acquired guard Rajon Rondo from the Hawks. Sent guard Lou Williams to Atlanta.

Bulls

▪ Acquired center Nikola Vucevic and forward Al-Farouq Amin from the Magic. Sent center/forward Wendell Carter Jr., forward Otto Porter Jr., and two first-round picks (in 2021 and 2023) to Orlando.

▪ Acquired guard/forward Troy Brown and center Mo Wagner from the Wizards. Sent forward/center Daniel Gafford and forward/guard Chandler Hutchison to Washington.

Nuggets

▪ Acquired forwards Aaron Gordon and Gary Clark from the Magic. Sent guards Gary Harris and R.J. Hampton to Orlando, plus two first-round draft picks.

▪ Acquired center/forward JaVale McGee from the Cavaliers. Sent center/forward Isaiah Hartenstein and two second-round draft picks to Cleveland.

76ers

▪ Acquired guard George Hill from the Thunder and forward Iggy Brazdeikis from the Knicks. Sent center/forward Tony Bradley and two second-round draft picks to Philadelphia. Sent guard Terrance Ferguson to the Knicks.

Thunder

▪ Acquired guard Austin Rivers from the Knicks in a three-way deal involving the 76ers and Thunder.

Raptors

▪ Acquired guard/forward Gary Trent Jr. and guard/forward Rodney Hood from the Trail Blazers. Sent guard Norman Powell to Toronto.

Heat

▪ Acquired forward Nemanja Bjelica from the Kings. Sent forward/guard Moe Harkless and forward Chris Silva to the Kings.

Kings

▪ Acquired guard Delon Wright from the Pistons. Sent guard Cory Joseph and two second-round picks to Detroit.