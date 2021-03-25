Louisville storms back to beat Northwestern and advance to Sweet 16

The comeback was tied for the third-largest ever in the women’s tournament, according to ESPN.

“We’re tough. We got down early but we didn’t give up,” said Dana Evans, who added 14 points. “We didn’t get rattled. We stayed together. We trusted the process.”

Kianna Smith scored 16 points and No. 2 seed Louisville advanced to the Sweet 16 by rallying from an early 18-point deficit to beat seventh-seeded Northwestern, 62-53, on Wednesday night in Antonio.

The Cardinals (25-3) got off to another rough start, trailing 25-7 late in the first quarter. Louisville slowly started to chip away on offense and played stellar defense. The deficit was 40-28 midway through the third quarter before the Cardinals scored 17 straight points.

Advertisement

The game was tied at 40 heading into the fourth, and Louisville increased its first lead to 45-40 before Lindsay Pulliam — Northwestern’s third-ever 2,000-point scorer — got her only basket of the game. The senior guard was 1 for 11 from the field for just 4 points.

The Wildcats (16-9) closed to 53-50 on Jordan Hamilton’s 3-pointer with 3:26 left. They had a chance to move closer, but Veronica Burton missed two free throws 30 seconds later. Hamilton led Northwestern with 17 points.

Louisville didn’t miss from the line in the final two minutes as the Cardinals converted nine of 10 free throws to seal the game.

Northwestern blitzed Louisville right from the start, scoring the game’s first 7 points and opening a 13-2 lead, leading to a timeout by the Cardinals. It didn’t get much better with the Wildcats going 4 for 4 from 3-point range on their way to a 25-10 lead after one quarter.

The Wildcats cooled off in the second quarter and didn’t score a point for the first 5:22 of the period. A fast-break layup by Courtney Shaw ended the drought and sparked a 7-0 run for Northwestern — the only points the team would score in the period. Louisville closed to 32-20 at the half.

Advertisement

Louisville will face Oregon in the Sweet 16.

Maryland 100, Alabama 64 — Angel Reese scored 19 points, leading a wave of scoring off the bench, as the No. 2 seed Terrapins (27-2) and their offensive juggernaut overwhelmed the No. 7 Crimson Tide (17-10) to reach the Sweet 16 in San Antonio.

Maryland came into the tournament with the nation’s highest-scoring offense and has yet to take its foot off the gas, averaging 99 points in two tournament wins after scoring 91.3 per game in the regular season.

The Terrapins hit the 100-point mark for the seventh time this season and got 46 points off the bench while their leading scorer, Ashley Owusu was held to 10. Five Maryland players scored in double figures, with reserve Faith Masonius adding 16 points.

Jasmine Walker led Alabama with 23 points. Jordan Lewis who had 32 points, and 11 rebounds, and 8 assists in Alabama’s first-round victory, had 8 points, two rebounds, and an assist against Maryland’s defensive pressure.

The Terrapins ran out to a 30-9 lead after the first quarter. Mimi Collins scored her team’s first 9 points. Maryland made four consecutive 3-pointers and Alabama looked bewildered just trying to find the ball.

Maryland advances to play No. 3 UCLA or No. 6 Texas in the Hemisfair Region.

Oregon 57, Georgia 50 — Sedona Prince scored 22 points, Nyara Sabally took over late, and the sixth-seeded Ducks (15-8) beat the No. 3 Bulldogs (21-7) to advance to their fourth straight Sweet 16.

Advertisement

Sabally scored 6 straight points — including a putback of her own missed shot — to break open a tie game and give the Ducks a 54-48 lead with less than a minute to go. She finished with 15 points, including 10 in the second half, and nine rebounds.

Jenna Staiti had 18 points and nine rebounds for Georgia, which was looking to reach its first Sweet 16 since 2013.

After Sabally put the Ducks ahead to stay on a layup with 2:20 left, Georgia appeared to have tied the game with a jumper, but the officials said a foul was called before the shot. The foul call didn’t stop play because the referee lost her whistle in her mask.

Georgia opened the fourth quarter with an 8-2 run to get within 42-41 with about six minutes to go, and it was back and forth from there until Sabally came through for Oregon.

The Ducks relied on their starters, and only four players scored. Taylor Mikesell had 11 points and Erin Boley finished with 9.

Oregon will face either seventh seed Northwestern or No. 2 Louisville in the Alamo Region.

Missouri State 64, Wright State 39 — Elle Ruffridge had a career-high 20 points with five 3-pointers, Jasmine Franklin contributed a double-double, and the fifth-seeded Lady Bears (23-2) are going to their second consecutive Sweet 16 after knocking off the No. 13 Raiders (19-8) in matchup of mid-major teams at San Antonio.

Advertisement

Missouri State pulled away in the second half when Ruffridge had 17 of her points. Franklin had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Missouri State will play Stanford, the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament, in the Alamo Region semifinal Sunday. Stanford beat the Lady Bears in the Sweet 16 two years ago.

Missouri State went ahead on two tie-breaking free throws by Brice Calip with two minutes left in the second quarter before Mya Bhinhar swished a 3-pointer for a 24-19 halftime lead. Sydney Manning’s 3-pointer capped a 12-3 run to start the second half.

Angel Baker and Shamarre Hale each had 10 points for Wright State, which was outscored, 40-20, after halftime.

Wright State had tied the game at 19 when Emani Jefferson made a 3-pointer that hit the rim, popped straight up and then fell through the net with 3:44 left in the half.

Indiana 70, Belmont 48 — Grace Berger scored 17 points and the fourth-seeded Hoosiers (17-9) used another suffocating defensive effort to beat the No. 12 Bruins (21-6) in San Antonio, to the clinch the program’s first Sweet 16 berth in the women’s NCAA Tournament.

Belmont was the first Ohio Valley Conference team to win a tournament game since 1990, but its chances of becoming the fifth No. 12 seed to advance to the regional semifinals were smothered by the Hoosiers’ defense and the Bruins’ own dismal 3-point shooting through the first three quarters.

Advertisement

Indiana advances to play North Carolina State, the No. 1 seed in the Mercado Region.

Destinee Wells scored 16 points to lead Belmont.

After taking a 15-12 lead into the second quarter, the Hoosiers allowed just 6 more points until halftime, stretching the perimeter on Belmont shooters Wells and Tuti Jones. Wells scored 8 points in the first half but Belmont went scoreless over the final 4:27, missed all 13 attempts from long range, and made 2 of 17 shots in the quarter.

That gave Indiana the breathing room it needed to methodically push ahead. A 10-2 run to halftime, keyed by consecutive baskets from Patberg, stretched the Hoosiers’ lead to 30-18 by halftime.