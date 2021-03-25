Malcolm Butler signs one-year deal with Cardinals

Terms of Butler's deal were not disclosed by the Cardinals.

Butler, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, comes to the Cardinals about a week after the team lost cornerback Patrick Peterson , who signed with the Vikings. The 31-year-old Butler started all 16 games for the Tennessee Titans last season, had four interceptions and a career-high 100 tackles.

The Arizona Cardinals added cornerback Malcolm Butler on a one-year deal in an effort to bolster a thin secondary and also traded center Mason Cole to the Minnesota Vikings for a sixth-round draft pick.

It was one of two moves the Cardinals made Thursday. They also traded Cole to the Vikings for a sixth-round pick in April’s draft. Cole, who turns 25 Sunday, started 32 games for the Cardinals over the past three seasons, including 14 games last year. The center must pass a physical before the trade is complete.

Advertisement

Butler is entering his eighth NFL season. He played the past three seasons for the Titans but is best known for his time in New England, when he helped the Patriots win Super Bowls in the 2014 and 2016 seasons.

In Super Bowl 49, Butler made one of the biggest plays in Super Bowl history at Arizona’s State Farm Stadium when he intercepted Russell Wilson’s pass at the goal line with under a minute to play to seal New England’s win.

Cole became a potential trade piece after the Cardinals traded for three-time Pro Bowl center Rodney Hudson last week.

They’re the latest moves for the Cardinals, who have been active during free agency. They’ve also added three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt, seven-time Pro Bowl receiver A.J. Green and two-time Pro Bowl kicker Matt Prater.

The Cardinals are trying to break a playoff drought that goes back to 2015. They finished with an 8-8 record last year, losing five of their final seven games to fall just short of the playoffs.

Advertisement

RB Breida agrees to sign with Bills

The Buffalo Bills agreed to sign running back Matt Breida to a one-year contract.

Breida has four years of NFL experience and was a free agent after spending last season with the Miami Dolphins. He was limited to 254 yards rushing and 96 receiving in 12 games, including one start, on a Dolphins team that had difficulty establishing a running game.

In Buffalo, Breida joins a backfield that sputtered behind the tandem of Devin Singletary and rookie Zack Moss last season. Though the Bills relied mostly on their Josh Allen-led passing attack, the running game still had difficulty finding its rhythm by failing to top 100 yards 10 times including the playoffs.

Breida spent his first three seasons in San Francisco, where he averaged 5 yards per carry. He combined for 1,902 yards rushing and six touchdowns, plus 561 yards receiving and four TDs.