Live updates: 3 p.m. trade deadline looms for Celtics and NBA teams

The NBA trade deadline is 3 p.m. Thursday, and it has become increasingly clear that this year’s edition of the Celtics could use additional help. Less certain is whether team president Danny Ainge will be able to orchestrate a deal before the deadline.

The Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach reported that the team continues to focus on adding a defensively versatile and 3-point-shooting power forward, and may look to pick up some shooting in a smaller deal. The player the Celtics appear to be most interested in acquiring is Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon.

The team still has the $28.5 million trade exception that was created in the sign-and-trade that sent Gordon Hayward to Charlotte, but that could also be used in the offseason.