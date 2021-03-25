Wednesday’s Red Sox spring training report: Nate Eovaldi shuts down Orioles

Breakdown: Nate Eovaldi, who did not pitch well in his first three games, went 5⅔ scoreless innings. He allowed four hits and one walk while striking out three. Hirokazu Sawamura retired all four hitters he faced before Adam Ottavino and Josh Taylor finished the game. The final 13 Orioles went in order. Hunter Renfroe’s two-run homer in the third inning provided the offense. The Sox have won three straight and six of eight.

Next: The Sox host the Twins at 6:05 p.m. on Thursday. Martin Pérez will oppose Randy Dobnak. The game will be on NESN Plus.

Advertisement

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.