Youth goes the distance for Weymouth girls’ indoor track in victory

A pair of newcomers seized leading roles for the Weymouth girls’ indoor track & field team in a 61-30 Bay State Conference win over visiting Braintree in a meet held outdoors Wednesday afternoon.
Eighth-graders Ella Bates and Gracie Richard placed first and second in the 1,000 meters, with Bates (3 minutes, 17 seconds) nosing out the latter by one second.
“(Bates and Richards) are running well beyond their years,” Weymouth coach Mike Miller said.
With junior Allison Galvine (5:42) and senior Karen Johnson (1:52) winning the mile and 600 races, respectively, the Wildcats have found a balance of veteran leadership and young energy.
“The team has gelled really well with that. Youth is an elixir to a team,” Miller said.
“We have a phenomenal eighth and ninth grade group. They have come in with a good attitude. The older kids and the younger kids, there’s no competition. They complement one another.” The Wildcats (3-0) will take on BSC foes Wellesley and Brookline in the final two meets of the season.
Boys’ basketball
Lynn Classical 78, Malden 35 — Senior Jayden Thornton scored 23 points and junior Jadden Gonzales added 17 for the visiting Rams (3-1) in the Greater Boston League win.
Lynn English 55, Everett 46 — Senior Ademide Badmus scored 15 points, including netting the 1,000th of his career in the third quarter, and grabbed 16 rebounds, and junior Kanye Wavezwa poured in a game-high 21 for the visiting Bulldogs (3-0) in the Greater Boston League win.
Girls’ basketball
Lynn English 43, Everett 37 — Junior Rosie Chheang and sophomore Matty Lerino each scored 11 points to help the visiting Bulldogs (4-0) stay undefeated in the Greater Boston League.
Field hockey
Case 4, Westport 1 — Freshman Megan Smith scored twice and added an assist and sophomore Brooke Orton supplied two assists as the Cardinals (1-0) opened their season with the road win.
Boys’ hockey
Southeastern/B-P/WB 8, Cape Cod Tech/Cape Cod Academy 0 — Junior Thomas Mondeau scored twice and senior Colton Teague and junior Ryan LeBaron combined for the shutout in net as the Hawks (1-0) opened their season with the road win at the Charles Moore Arena in Orleans.
Girls’ soccer
Blue Hills 4, Avon 1 — Senior Tiffani Ewell scored a hat trick for the second straight game as the host Warriors (2-0) stayed unbeaten in the Mayflower Athletic Conference with the win.
Girls’ volleyball
Canton 3, North Attleborough 0 — Senior Angie Elias had 12 kills and 4 aces and senior Liz Bickett added 5 kills, 2 blocks, and 10 digs for the Bulldogs (4-1) in the Hockomock League win.
Norwell 3, Abington 0 — Junior Caroline Ryan paced the host Clippers (6-2) with 12 aces, 4 kills, and 5 assists in the South Shore League win.