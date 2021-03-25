Youth goes the distance for Weymouth girls’ indoor track in victory

“(Bates and Richards) are running well beyond their years,” Weymouth coach Mike Miller said.

Eighth-graders Ella Bates and Gracie Richard placed first and second in the 1,000 meters, with Bates (3 minutes, 17 seconds) nosing out the latter by one second.

A pair of newcomers seized leading roles for the Weymouth girls’ indoor track & field team in a 61-30 Bay State Conference win over visiting Braintree in a meet held outdoors Wednesday afternoon.

With junior Allison Galvine (5:42) and senior Karen Johnson (1:52) winning the mile and 600 races, respectively, the Wildcats have found a balance of veteran leadership and young energy.

Advertisement

“The team has gelled really well with that. Youth is an elixir to a team,” Miller said.

“We have a phenomenal eighth and ninth grade group. They have come in with a good attitude. The older kids and the younger kids, there’s no competition. They complement one another.” The Wildcats (3-0) will take on BSC foes Wellesley and Brookline in the final two meets of the season.

Boys’ basketball

Lynn Classical 78, Malden 35 — Senior Jayden Thornton scored 23 points and junior Jadden Gonzales added 17 for the visiting Rams (3-1) in the Greater Boston League win.

Lynn English 55, Everett 46 — Senior Ademide Badmus scored 15 points, including netting the 1,000th of his career in the third quarter, and grabbed 16 rebounds, and junior Kanye Wavezwa poured in a game-high 21 for the visiting Bulldogs (3-0) in the Greater Boston League win.

Girls’ basketball

Lynn English 43, Everett 37 — Junior Rosie Chheang and sophomore Matty Lerino each scored 11 points to help the visiting Bulldogs (4-0) stay undefeated in the Greater Boston League.

Field hockey

Case 4, Westport 1 — Freshman Megan Smith scored twice and added an assist and sophomore Brooke Orton supplied two assists as the Cardinals (1-0) opened their season with the road win.

Advertisement

Boys’ hockey

Southeastern/B-P/WB 8, Cape Cod Tech/Cape Cod Academy 0 — Junior Thomas Mondeau scored twice and senior Colton Teague and junior Ryan LeBaron combined for the shutout in net as the Hawks (1-0) opened their season with the road win at the Charles Moore Arena in Orleans.

Girls’ soccer

Blue Hills 4, Avon 1 — Senior Tiffani Ewell scored a hat trick for the second straight game as the host Warriors (2-0) stayed unbeaten in the Mayflower Athletic Conference with the win.

Girls’ volleyball

Canton 3, North Attleborough 0 — Senior Angie Elias had 12 kills and 4 aces and senior Liz Bickett added 5 kills, 2 blocks, and 10 digs for the Bulldogs (4-1) in the Hockomock League win.

Norwell 3, Abington 0 — Junior Caroline Ryan paced the host Clippers (6-2) with 12 aces, 4 kills, and 5 assists in the South Shore League win.